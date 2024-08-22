pafb status forum

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
This man predicted all recent presidential election winners. Will he be right this time? | Opinion
The professor who predicted U.S. elections winners since 1984 says “a lot of things would have to go wrong” for this candidate to lose.
- BuzzFeed
This Woman's Name Is Going Viral On TikTok Because Her Employer Said It "Doesn't Fit The Company Email Structure," And You'll Laugh But Go, "OHH I See"
"I have had this conversation three times in my life at different jobs."
- HuffPost
DNC Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Scathing Supercut Aimed At His Newest Sore Spot
The former president does not like being called this one word.
- Cosmo
EmRata's response to a man telling her to "put on a shirt" is everything
Emily Ratajkowski was walking her dog in NYC while wearing a tank top and black trousers when a man shouted at her to "put on a shirt". Her response is iconic.
- BuzzFeed
This Picture Of Donald Trump Behind Bullet-Proof Glass Is Now A Unintentionally Hilarious New Meme
Of course this is a thing.
- People
Why Jennifer Lopez Finally Filed for Divorce from Ben Affleck: 'She Was Done Waiting' (Exclusive Sources)
Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that Lopez filed to end her marriage at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 20
- The Independent
Trump pulls out of interview after paper questions his dubious claims about crime rate
Federal data shows the national crime rate has dropped under President Biden
- The Independent
Another JD Vance joke goes wrong as quip about Tim Walz comes back to bite Trump
Gaffe follows uproar over Philly cheesesteak comments
- The Daily Beast
Van Jones Says He Had ‘Spiritual’ Epiphany After Obama DNC Speeches
CNN host Van Jones was completely blown away by Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, saying he hadn’t realized he’d been living in a “spiritual desert” until they spoke.After the former first lady’s address in Chicago, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said her speech was “probably the most effective, powerful political speech I’ve ever heard.” Jones, who once served in the Obama administration, then upped the ante with praise that cast the event in quasi-re
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Figures Out Where Melania Trump Is Hiding
The "Late Show" host interviewed Laura Benanti's fake Melania Trump to find out.
- People
Emily Ratajkowski Caught a Random Stranger Telling Her to 'Put on a Shirt' on Video. See Her TikTok Reaction
"Famously not demure, famously not mindful," the model wrote in the caption of her TikTok calling out the body shamer
- People
Jerry Seinfeld and Wife Jessica Share Photos from Son Shepherd's College Move-In: 'All 3 Baby Birds Have Flown'
The comedian shares daughter Sascha Betty and sons Julian Kal and Shepherd Kellen with wife Jessica Seinfeld
- HuffPost
Michelle Obama Asks Who’s Gonna Tell Trump He Might Be Seeking ‘One Of Those Black Jobs’
The former first lady shaded Donald Trump's racist remarks about "Black jobs."
- People
Woman Jumps Fence at N.J. Zoo and Tries to Touch 500 Lb. Bengal Tiger, Police Searching for Her
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
- The Daily Beast
Trump Fuming Because Harris ‘Will NOT Do’ Fox News Debate
Donald Trump on Monday claimed Kamala Harris is refusing to take part in a presidential debate on Fox News which was being considered for next month.“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump said he’s agreed to do a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox” in Pennsylvania.Harris’ campaign has not confirmed it has declined to go ahead with the debate, but
- The Daily Beast
Was Obama Mocking Size of Trump’s Crowds or Something Else?
Barack Obama brought up the weirdness of Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd size in front of around 50,000 people in Chicago on Tuesday, ribbing the other former president in his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losin
- Hello!
Bella Hadid wears daring diamond lingerie set to announce "most special" brand update
The supermodel shared news of a new launch for her fragrance brand, Orebella - read more
- HuffPost UK
Late Queen Really Thought Trump Was 'Very Rude', Reports Claim In New Blow To Ex-President
Trump has often boasted of the "great relationship" he had with the British monarch.
- People
Eva Mendes Shares Photos of Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughter's Stuffed Animals on Plane
"Is this the new norm?" the mother of two asked of her traveling situation
- The Hill
Trump to participate in Fox News town hall after debate doesn’t materialize
Former President Trump said late Monday that he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network, after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored…