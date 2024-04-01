They paid $5 for 'event parking' then got a $92 bill

Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude prices edged up about 1% on Monday with U.S. futures closing at a five-month high, on expectations that economic growth in the U.S. and China will boost demand, while supplies tighten on OPEC+ output cuts and attacks on Russian refineries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 54 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $83.71, their highest close since Oct. 27. The U.S. diesel crack spread, which measures refining profit margins, narrowed to its lowest since May 2023 for a second day.