Paige DeSorbo's Pillow Collection Is Seemingly Removed from Craig Conover's Store After Their Split

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are seemingly breaking up in business as well.

After DeSorbo, 32, announced that she and the Southern Charm star, 35, were splitting on Dec. 30, fans noticed her pillow line had also been removed from Conover’s lifestyle website Sewing Down South. The link, which used to lead to “The Paige Collection,” suddenly appeared blank.

A note on the screen reads: “This page does not exist. Try searching for what you would like to find.”

Fans on Reddit pointed out that the line was still active earlier this month, with one user writing, ”It was up last week! Almost bought someone one for a late Christmas gift.”

Another user posed a different possibility, though: “it's sold out. Just a thought. It was probably limited qty [quantity] run. I'm in manufacturing and that's usually what collabs are.”

Sara Jaye/Getty Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

While some claimed, “It’s been sold out for a long time,” the site still shows photos of other “sold out” items rather than deleting the page entirely.

“Paige probably wanted it down. Clean break,” one user speculated.

PEOPLE has reached out to Sewing Down South for comment.

DeSorbo opened up on her Giggly Squad podcast on Dec. 30 to share that she and Conover had “decided to no longer be together.”

"It’s weird, it’s very weird. I wasn’t expecting this," she told co-host Hannah Berner on the episode. "Obviously, when we first started dating, you don’t think, ‘Oh, what will happen? Will we get married, will we not?' You’re just kind of like, in this relationship."

Later that day, DeSorbo reacted to a TikTok of a fan going through the stages of grief after learning of the split, saying it helped lighten her mood.

“I needed to laugh and this was perfect thank you,” she commented.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

Following the announcement, the Summer House star took the opportunity on the podcast to note that there was no bad blood between her and Conover, who had been dating for three years.

"Not to sound traditional and old fashioned, this is not a situation where I have, like, a 50-part series of ‘Who the f--- was I dating?’" she joked. "Could not be more opposite of that."

"I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force."

“I love him, I think he loves me,” the reality personality added. “I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”

“He’s definitely the best boyfriend I’ve ever had, like, I can truly say that," DeSorbo concluded. "He was a great boyfriend, and he did everything correct, and he never made me feel insecure or anything like that, so it almost is harder when no one’s done anything to be mad about, and that’s hard."

