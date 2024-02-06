Pain and anger, one year on from Turkey earthquake

STORY: It's been one year since a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey, some 5,900 in Syria, and left millions homeless.

Early on the morning of the anniversary, 10,000 people gathered to hold a vigil in Hatay province, Turkey's worst-hit...

as some protested what they called government negligence in the aftermath.

Local authorities were booed during speeches as calls for the government to resign rang out.

Residents believe many died not because buildings collapsed but from waiting for so long trapped in the rubble in the cold.

Merve Gursel threw flowers into the Asi River for family members who died.

"This is the echo of people’s inner pain. It is an echo of how much people have suffered. There is no way to describe how to make up for the pain here. Those people’s hearts are bleeding."

Hatay's Orthodox Church and its followers held mass in the ruins of its church, crippled by the shaking one year ago today.

And a march of victims protesting what they say was government neglect in the aftermath.

Aysun Celenk's sister and brother-in-law were inside this building which collapsed.

The area has been cleared with no sign of their remains, and only rubble left behind.

But they haven't given up hope of finding their bodies.

"They were my everything. She was a very good mother, a very modern woman."

Exactly a year ago, this newborn baby covered in dust was plucked from the rubble in Jandaris, Syria.

She would survive - but her whole family was killed in the earthquake.

Named Afraa after her mother, she now lives with her uncle Khalil Al-Sawadi as she reaches her first birthday.

"The last year passed on us with sadness, poverty and everything. Afraa means everything to me. First, a member was added to my family and secondly, she reminds me of her father, mother and siblings every time I look at her. When she eats, she reminds us of her parents - when she laughs or cries, she reminds us of her parents."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visited a graveyard to mark the day.

He stated on social media site X that the pain of the loss from the earthquakes was as fresh now as it was a year ago...

adding that his government had moved in the immediate aftermath of what they call "the disaster of the century."