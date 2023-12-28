Painted elephants take part in Nepal beauty contest

STORY: About a dozen elephants took part in the contest in the city of Sauraha with their handlers spending hours cleaning them, painting their heads with intricate patterns and applying eye makeup and nail varnish.

"We had nine criteria to announce an elephant the winner. The most important thing to consider at the time of judgement is the body structure of an elephant," said Binod Timalsina, one of the judges at the elephant beauty contest.

The annual "Hatti Mahotsav" event at the Chitwan Elephant Festival attracted hundreds of tourists as the panel of five judges checked each entrant's decorations, obedience, walking style and cleanliness.