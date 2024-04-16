Paintings Rescued From Fire at Historic Copenhagen Building

Several historic and valuable artworks were rescued by staff as a fire tore through the former stock exchange building in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, April 16.

Denmark’s National Museum said at least 25 employees rushed to the stock exchange to help remove objects and paintings. Among the paintings was an 1895 work by PS Krøyer called “From the Copenhagen Stock Exchange,” which the museum said was safely transported to a warehouse.

These photos show some of the paintings being carried onto the street by various people, one of whom is Brian Mikkelsen, the director of the Danish Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s offices are located inside the old stock exchange.

The 17th-century building was undergoing renovation when the fire broke out. Credit: Mads Bisgaard via Storyful