Pair arrested after fairground ride crash bailed

Two men who were arrested after a fairground ride failed in Birmingham city centre have been released on bail.

The pair, aged 55 and 21, were arrested at the City Star Flyer ride on Centenary Square on Thursday evening on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and obstructing officers.

It came after the ride "crashed to the ground" shortly before 19:30 GMT, injuring 13 people who were on it at the time, with two of those taken to hospital.

Officers remained at the scene on Saturday to assist a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation, West Midlands Police said.

A force spokesperson said a cordon, set up between the ice rink, library and Rep theatre following the incident, was likely to remain in place over the weekend.

Danter Attractions, which runs the ride, said it was "fully co-operating with the authorities" as the crash was being investigated.

