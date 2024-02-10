Pair arrested after police find cache of allegedly stolen goods

Two Albert County men were arrested in connection with break, enter and thefts at the Sussex Industrial Park, police said.

Joseph William Harrison, 27, was charged with two counts of break, enter and theft after being arrested along with an unnamed 34-year-old man Jan. 31, according to Sussex RCMP. In a release issued Wednesday, police said the men are believed to be associated with break, enter and theft of tools and equipment from three Sussex Industrial Park businesses from Jan. 19 to 30.

"Thanks to the high-quality video surveillance systems in place at these businesses, we were able to identify the suspects and make arrests in a timely manner during this investigation," Sgt. Kevin Glode said in the release.

Police say they executed a search warrant in the Albert County community of Prosser Brook and, as a result of subsequent searches and arrests, seized $30,000 in allegedly stolen tools and equipment as well as an ATV that they say are related to property crimes across the southeast of New Brunswick.

Harrison was charged Feb. 1 and released on house arrest, police said, and the 34-year-old was released on promises to appear in court at a later date, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, Glode said, and anyone with information on "illegal activity in their neighbourhood" was asked to contact police.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal