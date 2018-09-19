Pair of barn find Plymouth Superbirds are up for sale

Produced for just one year and with NASCAR racing in mind, the Plymouth Superbird is one rare and desirable car. Just over 1000 are believed to still be in existence, and two have been discovered in a barn find in Templeton, Massachusetts.



They've spent over 35 years in a garage, and are now being listed on eBay. Both models, one in blue and one in white, have already surpassed $100,000 in bidding. Each car only had one owner prior to going into storage, and were bought last month when the buyer of a separate Superbird for $187,000 was approached by the individual who had been keeping them in storage.





Since purchase, he has cleaned them out and made sure the engines could turn on without issue, helped by the cars being readied with antifreeze and lubricating oils before being locked away, documenting the whole process, ready for sale on the internet as a pair.







The Superbird was based on the Road Runner, essentially an entry-level muscle car, in the late 1960s. Its aerodynamic shape was honed in a wind tunnel, and its huge rear wing offered optimum downforce. The stipulation from NASCAR that at least 500 road-going versions had to be built, or one for every two dealers in the United States, meant that at least 1920 Superbirds were built in 1970, equating to more than five a day. NASCAR legend Richard Petty finished the 48-race Grand National season in fourth in his Superbird, winning 18 times.







The white Superbird, with black bucket seats and an automatic slap shift gearbox, is currently at $101,900, with just over eight days left until the auction runs out. It has covered 42,497 miles. The blue Superbird, with white bucket seats, has covered far fewer miles at 27,416, and the top bid is currently $103,100. The reserve has not been met for either vehicle.







Both cars have the same 440ci Super Commando V8s engine that they were built with, and with the iconic flip-up front lamps that the road-going versions featured. The white car also has velvet seat covers, and both come with Pioneer cassette stereos that were added by the second owner. The vinyl tops of both cars are still intact, and the seller guarantees the body of each is rust free.



