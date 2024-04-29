Pair of giant pandas set to travel from China to San Diego Zoo under conservation partnership

Associated Press
·1 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A pair of giant pandas will soon make the journey from China to the U.S., where they will be cared for at the San Diego Zoo as part of an ongoing conservation partnership between the two nations, officials said Monday.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said its caretakers recently visited China to meet the giant pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, ahead of their planned trip to Southern California. An exact date for the handoff hasn't been set.

Yun Chuan, a mild-mannered male who's nearly 5 years old, has “deep connections” to California, the wildlife alliance said. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007 to parents Bai Yun and Gao Gao.

Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female described as “a gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears.”

“Our conservation partners in China shared photographs and personality traits of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, but meeting them in person was so special," said Dr. Megan Owen, the alliance's vice president of conservation science. “It’s inspiring as people from around the world come together to conserve, protect, and care for these special bears, and we can’t wait to welcome them to San Diego.”

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has a nearly 30-year partnership with leading conservation institutions in China focused on protecting and recovering giant pandas and the bamboo forests they depend on.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • B.C. man captures video of 2 bear cubs waking from winter slumber

    A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when

  • 'There's no water': This duck hunter in Fort Smith, N.W.T., went out and found no ducks

    Earl Evans has been duck hunting in the springtime around Fort Smith, N.W.T., for 50 years. This past week, he and a friend went out to their usual spot, about 15 kilometres west of the community in the Slave River wetlands. And for the first time, Evans returned home from that hunt without a single duck. "We stopped and looked around and everything was just still, just dead," Evans said. "It felt like we were on the moon.""That's the most devastating feeling in the world for a person that likes

  • Poacher faces potential judgment of over $13 million for senseless act

    A 20-year-old man suspected of killing nearly 18,000 young salmon at an Oregon fish hatchery faces serious poaching and vandalism charges.

  • Tobago shark attack: Peter Smith now 'able to communicate'

    Peter Smith's wife has thanked friends who fought the shark during the attack on Tobago's coast.

  • Plans for huge solar farm described as frightening

    They would be built across three sites, producing enough energy to power more than 130,000 homes.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Storm with snow and tornadoes moves to Canada

    Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario

  • Humidity brings severe storm risk in Southern Ontario

    As humidity levels rise, Southern Ontario faces an increased risk of severe storms. These storms could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potentially dangerous lightning. Stay informed and prepared as meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides updates.

  • Millions in the Midwest under storm watches as Nebraska and Iowa communities reel from devastating tornadoes

    One day after destructive tornadoes plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma were under tornado watches Saturday evening.

  • Calls to clear up ‘environmental disaster’ beauty spot in Kent

    A local community is urging the government body to secure funding to get rid of an estimated 27,000 tonnes of illegal waste.

  • At least 4 killed in Oklahoma tornado outbreak, as threat of severe storms continues from Missouri to Texas

    At least four people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.

  • Warmer weather is finally on its way, with parts of Britain set to bask in 20C heat

    Highs of 20C (68F) are expected in parts of the UK this week, the Met Office has said, following a spell of cold, wet and windy weather. Forecasters expect warmer weather to return mid-week, with southeast England set to enjoy the highest temperatures. "It might not be the sort of glorious sort of heatwave that we're hoping for... but there probably will be some more pleasant and warmer weather for some people as we head towards the end of the week."

  • Peterborough-area environmentalists rewarded for five innovative projects

    From preserving the habitats of bats and bumblebees to enhancing trails and cleaning up a popular park, residents in the Kawarthas are being recognized for their innovative environmental initiatives. The Rotary Environmental Innovators Fund (REIF) unveiled the recipients of its prestigious annual awards that honour individuals' outstanding efforts in environmental conservation and sustainability. Five local environmental "trailblazers" were recognized during a gathering on April 19 at Camp Kawar

  • Hawaii is known for its macadamia nuts. Lawmakers want to keep it that way

    For decades, tourists to Hawaii have brought home gift boxes of the islands’ famous chocolate-covered macadamia nuts for friends and family, but these days many of the kernels in the package might not be Hawaii-grown. This little-known fact is surfacing at the state Legislature as lawmakers wrestle over legislation that would force macadamia-nut processors of iconic brands like Mauna Loa to disclose whether their products contain nuts from outside the islands. Growers want the measure to protect their crops and farms, while commercial nut brands say what Hawaii needs is more capacity to process mac nuts locally.

  • Berens River bridge commitment deemed a 'game changer'

    THUNDER BAY – The federal budget’s commitment to getting a bridge built over Berens River is a “game changer” and great news for thousands of people in the North, according to Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota. “It’s a fantastic announcement for Northwestern Ontario, not only Red Lake but also for our First Nations community,” he said in an interview during the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association’s annual conference. Perhaps the most important benefit from a bridge east of Pikangikum First Nation

  • Omaha airport takes significant damage from EF-2 tornado

    Several buildings at Omaha’s airport facility suffered significant damage as a tornado roared across the airfield Friday, but luckily no one was injured.

  • Here's where experts say the jobs in the 'just transition' to green energy will be found

    World Energy GH2 CEO Sean Leet says the company has a 'massive opportunity' in the global market. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)Employment is already changing as Newfoundland and Labrador moves toward non-carbon-based energy production and as the economy transforms, the focus is on the jobs of the future. Green energy resources — like wind, solar and hydro — are critical components in addressing the threats of climate change, and the green energy sector is growing rapidly.CBC Radio's The Signal,

  • Rewind. Fast forward. African farmers are looking everywhere to navigate climate change

    From ancient fertilizer methods in Zimbabwe to new greenhouse technology in Somalia, farmers across the heavily agriculture-reliant African continent are looking to the past and future to respond to climate change. Africa, with the world's youngest population, faces the worst effects of a warming planet while contributing the least to the problem.

  • Bear-tracking study celebrates citizen science in Alberta's grizzly country

    A new study suggests citizen science could help restore Alberta's grizzly bear numbers, but critics caution that without government action to preserve critical habitat and raise awareness, the elusive predator will remain a threatened species.The research, published in February in the science journal Facets, examines the development of GrizzTracker, an app created to gather data about the bears' movements through the northwestern reaches of their remaining Alberta range.Courtney Hughes, a study

  • What you need to know to stay up-to-date on Alberta wildfires

    Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl