Pair from Mexico face federal gun-trafficking charges
Pair from Mexico face federal gun-trafficking charges
Pair from Mexico face federal gun-trafficking charges
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating a violent attack on a girl that was captured on video on Friday night.
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A woman associated with MS-13 was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for her role in luring four young men to be killed by more than a dozen members of the violent transnational gang in the New York City suburbs.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was separately charged in September with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution
Vladimir Putin goes to “surreal” lengths to shroud his private life in mystery, but recent security failures have allowed journalists and activists unprecedented access to the secrets of his inner circle. A new report by the Dossier Center, a Russian opposition media group, revealed that the Russian president, his rumored romantic partner, and children are isolated in their residences, travel only by armored train, yacht or private jet, and require visitors to quarantine for two weeks.The Russia
NORTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont sheriff went on trial Monday for a second time on a charge of simple assault for kicking a shackled detainee twice in the groin in 2022 when he was a captain after a judge declared a mistrial in July.
Their sex attack on a girl was filmed and circulated online, sending shockwaves through the country.
A jury has found a Naramata, B.C., man guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two brothers in the B.C. Interior.Wade Cudmore, 35, was one of two men accused in the May 2021 drug deal killings of Kamloops, B.C., brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.Their bodies were found shot, stabbed and beaten in the head near a forest service road not far from a house Cudmore shared with his mother.The 12-person jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating over four days. While Cudmore
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
A Toronto police officer found guilty of misusing police resources, falsifying police reports, and stealing from dead people will serve seven years in prison, an Ontario judge ruled today."Mr. Borissov's conduct in stealing from the very persons he was duty-bound to protect and exploiting the investigative powers with which he was entrusted must be met with a stern denunciatory and deterrent response," said Justice Mary Ellen Misener, who found Const. Boris Borissov guilty of all 15 charges for
The far-right conspiracy theorist's "MAN OF THE PEOPLE" post drew ire online.
"As an owner of a gun, I approve. It's the responsible and reasonable solution."
Martin Heidgen was paroled 19 years after he killed Katie Flynn and limo driver Stanley Rabinowitz
Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be settling in to his hellhole prison digs. The disgraced musician has been taken off suicide watch and has been visiting with family who traveled to meet him inside the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, People and Fox News reported.An attorney for Combs, 54, has insisted that his client was never actually suicidal but put was put on watch because it’s standard for big-name celebs who are taken into federal custody. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead in a residence east of Toronto on Tuesday afternoon, Durham police say.Police were called to the residence on Moulton Court in the community of Courtice, which is part of Clarington, at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a wellness check, Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters at the scene Tuesday. Bortoluss said she did not have the ages of the victims.She said the man was inside the home when police arrived, along with a s
The incident took place in Taylor, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 28 after the older sister was reportedly left to babysit the 7-year-old
Bill Jack Lincks was named a suspect in the disappearance of Morgan Nick
Police say William Nicholas Abraham was the victim of a homicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As the sun rose Tuesday, Robert Robinson pulled himself from the sidewalk outside Fort Lauderdale's bus depot. It's where he'd slept — and become a violator of Florida's newest law.
A violent night in the greater Toronto area with 2 fatal shootings and a fatal stabbing in Toronto and Mississauga. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, the suspects in all 3 cases are still at large.