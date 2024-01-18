Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

Pakistan said Thursday it had carried out strikes against militant targets in Iran, a day after Tehran launched attacks on Pakistan territory earlier this week.

Iranian state media reported three women and four children were killed in explosions in the country's southeast.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that a "number of terrorists were killed".

The attack comes after Iran confirmed carrying out strikes against "a terrorist group" late Tuesday in Pakistan -- an attack that Islamabad said killed two children.

"This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities," Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that "several explosions have been heard in several areas around the city of Saravan", quoting a provincial official.

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced the "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty" before recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's envoy -- currently in Iran -- from returning to the country.

The missile and drone attack targeted the Jaish al-Adl group in Pakistan, Iran's government said, after Tehran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against what it called "anti-Iranian terrorist groups".

On Wednesday, Iran's Defence minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Tehran would set "no limits" to its security.



