Pakistan Cricket Team Trolled With Hilarious Memes After Being Bundled Out for 105 During PAK vs WI ICC World Cup 2019

The Pakistani Team is struggling currently as they play against West Indies in their first game at the Trent Bridge in Nottinghamshire.

Each of these fans took to social media and posted funny memes to troll the netizens. The openers Imam-Ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman failed to give a good start to the team and got out on the score of 2 and 22 runs respectively. Oshane Thomas got the wicket of Babar Azam on 22. Andre Russell got the wicket of Haris Sohail on 8. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed made way to the pavilion on the score of 8 runs. Each of these batsmen was trolled brutally. Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Sab sy pehly west indies k against kon out ho ga #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/dSJItMOI9V — Epic blogger (@kush_blog) May 31, 2019

Pak fans after seeing their team's batting performance: pic.twitter.com/YQ8iJsT4ke — Bengoli Dada (@bleachsunny) May 31, 2019

By the end of the first innings, Oshane Thomas snapped four wickets, Jason Holder got three, Andre Russell got a couple of wickets. West Indies now need 106 runs from 50 overs to win the match.