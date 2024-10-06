Pakistan explosion set off by separatists kills one person, injures 10

At least one person was killed and 10 injured in an explosion near Karachi airport on Sunday night, according to Pakistan media.

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear, broadcaster Geo News cited a provincial official as saying.

He said at least one foreigner had been injured and that a convoy of foreigners was close to the explosion.

In a statement emailed to journalists, separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting Chinese nationals, including engineers.

Karachi police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The BLA seeks independence for the province of Balochistan, located in Pakistan’s southwest and bordering on Afghanistan and Iran.

In August, it launched coordinated attacks in the province, in which more than 70 people were killed.

BLA specifically targets Chinese interests – in particular the strategic port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, accusing Beijing of helping Islamabad exploit the province.

It has killed Chinese citizens working in the region and attacked Beijing’s consulate in Karachi.