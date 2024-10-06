Pakistan explosion set off by separatists kills one person, injures 10

Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Pakistan blast scene
The scene of the explosion that destroyed vehicles outside Karachi airport, Pakistan - Fareed Khan/AP

At least one person was killed and 10 injured in an explosion near Karachi airport on Sunday night, according to Pakistan media.

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear, broadcaster Geo News cited a provincial official as saying.

He said at least one foreigner had been injured and that a convoy of foreigners was close to the explosion.

In a statement emailed to journalists, separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting Chinese nationals, including engineers.

Police at blast scene
Police at the blast scene in Karachi. One person is said to be dead and 10 injured - Fareed Khan/AP

Karachi police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The BLA seeks independence for the province of Balochistan, located in Pakistan’s southwest and bordering on Afghanistan and Iran.

Carnage
Carnage caused by separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army - Fareed Khan/AP

In August, it launched coordinated attacks in the province, in which more than 70 people were killed.

BLA specifically targets Chinese interests – in particular the strategic port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, accusing Beijing of helping Islamabad exploit the province.

It has killed Chinese citizens working in the region and attacked Beijing’s consulate in Karachi.

Latest Stories

  • At least 19 killed after Israeli strike on mosque in Gaza

    The strike hit a mosque where displaced people were sheltering near the main hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah

  • At least one dead, 10 injured in explosion near Karachi airport, Geo News says

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 10 injured in an explosion near the international airport of the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Sunday night, local broadcaster Geo News reported. The nature of the blast was not immediately clear, Geo News cited a provincial official as saying. In a statement emailed to journalists, separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting Chinese nationals, including engineers.

  • Israeli strike kills 19 in Gaza and more strikes hit Beirut's suburbs

    An Israeli strike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday killed at least 19 people, Palestinian officials said.View on euronews

  • AP Top Stories for October 6 P

    Here's the latest for Sunday, October 16th: The National Hurricane Center is warning people across Florida of the dangers of Hurricane Milton; A mosque in the Gaza Strip was struck by Israeli bombardment; Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds demontrated over the weekend ahead of the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel; Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk praised former President Donald Trump at a rally on Saturday.

  • Nightmare scenario unfolding for Tampa with Milton's potential hurricane track

    A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.

  • Lara Trump Fumes as CNN Host Calls Out Donald’s Hurricane Helene Lies

    CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w

  • Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

    Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi

  • Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’

    CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked presidential historian Allan Lichtman about the October surprise and if it ever impacts his prediction for who will win the race for the White House.

  • Tim Walz Outmaneuvers Fox News Host as He’s Grilled on Abortion

    Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him

  • Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel istrike

    Hezbollah's presumed new leader Hashem Safieddine is missing after Israel Defense Forces targeted him in an aerial strike on Wednesday.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • Trump Made Another Joke About Supporter Killed At Pennsylvania Rally: Report

    The news comes as the former president is set to return to the site of his July assassination attempt.

  • ‘Floodgate of Lies!’: Reince Priebus, Donna Brazile Clash Over Trump’s Rhetoric

    Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile, who have both respectively chaired the Republican and Democrat National Committees, got caught in a fiery debate over what was more harmful for democracy: attempted assassinations or plain lies.The pair were members of a panel on ABC’s This Week Sunday but decided to take over the air time with their heated exchange.When asked by ABC host George Stephanopolous whether it was right that Trump blamed the assassination attempt on the Democrats, Priebus claimed the

  • Elon Musk’s mom ‘encouraged X followers to commit voter fraud’ as she is fact-checked on son’s platform

    Maye Musk was called out by attorneys who warned that her post ‘constitutes the solicitation of a crime’

  • Elon Musk's Unhinged Appearance At Trump Rally Gets Mocked In Memes

    The tech CEO literally jumped for joy while stumping for the former president in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

  • Former CIA head signals full-scale war inevitable if Israel ‘goes all out’

    Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta said the war in the Middle East is at a crucial point now and future actions will signal whether there will be an imminent “full scale war.” In a Friday interview with MSNBC Reports, Panetta, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, spoke about the…

  • Philly Restaurant Bans GOP Candidate After Being Told Campaign Stop Was Autism Event

    “You’re not welcome back.”That’s the message the manager of Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Max’s Steaks had for Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, after his campaign held an event outside the restaurant Friday that the eatery was told would be about autism awareness.Mike Sfida—who agreed to hold the event because his niece and nephew have autism—was alarmed when he saw Donald Trump signs being hung outside the beloved North Philly spot on Friday, the Philadelphia Inqui

  • Republican Shocks Abby Phillip With Defense of Trump Lie

    Abby Phillip appeared to be in complete disbelief after a Republican guest on CNN NewsNight defended Donald Trump’s claims that the Biden administration “stole” funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and spent money on housing immigrants.“The former president has an election to win in just about a month. With 31 days until America votes, it’s pretty clear that he is willing to break the rules—and the truth—to do it,” Phillip said.“The latest episode: his plainly false insistence that

  • Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates

    Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent

  • Florida is nearing toss-up status as top Republican poll shows Trump’s lead nearly vanished

    Race and age of Florida respondents seemed to correlate with which candidate they supported