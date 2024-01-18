Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes in Iran aimed at separatist militant group

Photograph: Pakistan Air Force/EPA

Pakistan has launched retaliatory strikes against militants in Iran in response to attacks by Tehran that targeted sites within Pakistan’s borders allegedly belonging to a Sunni separatist militant group.

A statement by Pakistan’s foreign office early on Thursday confirmed it had undertaken “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Balochistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation.”

The foreign office claimed the strikes were taken due to “credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities” by separatists being given a safe haven inside Iran’s borders.

At least three women and four children, all “non Iranian nationals”, were killed in the bombings after missiles hit a border village in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province according to local media reports.

Pakistan’s foreign office attempted to play down the regional implications of the strikes, stating that that Pakistan “fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran” and that the attacks were in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest.

Pakistan had already condemned Tuesday’s attacks by Iran – against sites Tehran alleged were bases for Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl – as an “illegal” violation of Pakistan’s airspace and had warned of “serious consequences”.

Pakistan also downgraded its diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, recalling its ambassador from Tehran and expelling the Iranian envoy in Islamabad. Joint naval exercises between the two countries were also called off.

Tuesday’s missile and drone strikes by Iran were in response to a suicide bombing carried out by Isis-K, the Afghan branch of Islamic State, which killed 85 Iranians in the south-eastern city of Kerman on 3 January. Iran has also carried out recent strikes in Syria and Iraq.

Iran has long accused Pakistan of allowing terrorists to hide out in the border region of Balochistan, which was targeted in the strikes, while in turn Pakistan has accused Iran of harbouring militants from Balochistan separatist groups.

However, while Iran has taken low-level action against Balochistan in the past, Tuesday’s strikes were unusually heavy-handed and Thursday’s retaliatory bombings were the first time that Pakistan has responded with comprehensive military action against its neighbour.

Sources in Islamabad said the decision was taken after heavy political and military pressure on the top army leadership to show strength against Tehran.

The military’s decision to respond to Iran with retaliatory strikes raises concern of further escalation in the tension that has been spreading across the Middle East and beyond since the 7 October attacks by Hamas and Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza.