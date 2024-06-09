Pakistan police arrest man accused of killing 2 minority Ahmadis in Punjab province

Associated Press
·1 min read

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing two members of the minority Ahmadi community in separate attacks in the eastern Punjab province, police and officials said.

The arrest came a day after the suspect shot and killed two Ahmadis hours apart in Mandi Bahauddin, a district in the eastern Punjab province, district police chief Ghulam Moinuddin said. He said the suspect had confessed to killings under questioning and faces murder charges.

It was unclear why the suspect targeted the two men.

The victims belonged to the Ahmadi faith, which was established in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, whose followers believe was a prophet.

In a statement, Amir Mahmood, a spokesperson for the community of Ahmadis, denounced Saturday’s killings. He said the attacker was a student at a seminary, and that a campaign against the Ahmadiyya community is on the rise.

Mahmood demanded action against those involved in hate-speeches against his community.

“Why is the government not taking any action against them,” he asked.

Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974, and they have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists, drawing condemnation from domestic and international human right groups.

Homes and places of worship of Ahmadis have been attacked by Sunni militants who consider them heretics.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Obnoxious ‘rich kid of instagram’ gets arrested on his father’s boat after drunkenly harassing restaurant staff

    ‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.

  • Dad pushes superintendent away from graduating daughter, video shows. He’s charged

    The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported

  • Man Allegedly Shoots Teen After ‘Senior Assassin’ Prank Involving Daughter

    The teen who was shot is now "paying the ultimate price" for playing the game, his father said.

  • Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial

    A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.

  • Woman told friends in video call she hit tree with vehicle, hasn't been heard from since: Manitoba RCMP

    A Winnipeg woman told her friends in a video group chat that she had hit a tree with her vehicle in southeastern Manitoba before they lost contact with her earlier this week, police say.Whitemouth RCMP received a missing person report for Brittany Dawn Storey, 29, shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, a Saturday news release said.The Winnipeg woman was near Rennie — a small community just west of Whiteshell Provincial Park — in a group chat with friends when she said that she struck a tree and the call

  • Girl's killer sentenced to life after father airs grief in court

    On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre

  • Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

    Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, went missing on Symi, Greece, on Wednesday.

  • Opinion: Trump Wants to Jail His Judge. Here’s the Truth: He’s a Hero

    The 15th-floor courtroom that was widely described as dingy and depressing during the Trump hush-money trial had considerably brightened on Wednesday, and it was not because those tawdry proceedings had ended in a conviction.The venue was less dismal because the shades on the windows set high on one wall were no longer drawn, as they had been at the insistence of the Secret Service while the former president they are still sworn to protect was present.Instead of Donald Trump, the defendant’s cha

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.

  • This is the dangerous Venezuelan gang infiltrating the US that you probably know nothing about but should

    Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal gang that originated in a Venezuela prison, is now operating in the United States.

  • Alvin Bragg’s Next Decision on Trump Presents a Political Quandary

    NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun

  • Sacramento mass shooting suspect dies in jail cell, police and attorney say

    A suspect who was being held in a California jail on charges connected to a 2022 mass shooting in the state capital died in his cell Saturday, according to police and his attorney.

  • California law bars ex-LAPD officer Mark Fuhrman, who lied at OJ Simpson trial, from policing

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman who was convicted of lying on the witness stand in the O.J. Simpson trial three decades ago, is now barred from law enforcement under a California police reform law meant to strip the badges of police officers who act criminally or with bias.

  • Church has to remove tent from property outside Saint John after court appearance

    The Municipality of Fundy-St. Martins went to court this week to force Philip Hutchings to remove a tent his church had been using for services. Officials had applied to the Court of King's Bench for an order to remove the tent, alleging it contravenes the Community Planning Act, the Building Code Administration Act or both. They also alleged the church violated the Nuisance Bylaw with all of the noise generated by gatherings. In the end, both sides came to a quick and amicable agreement on Tues

  • Judge says fair trial impossible and drops murder charges against parents in 1989 killing of boy

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge on Friday threw out murder charges filed this year against a father and a stepmother, saying there was no new evidence they killed their 5-year-old child in 1989.

  • Denmark’s PM ‘shocked’ after being attacked in Copenhagen

    Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked in the nation’s capital Copenhagen Friday evening by a man who was subsequently arrested, according to her office. “The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said, adding she was hit while in a public square in central Copenhagen. Police confirmed Friday on social platform X…

  • Bill Maher Shocks Audience With Trump Prison-Rape Joke

    Bill Maher did the unthinkable and joked about former President Donald Trump being raped in prison after being convicted of 34 felonies in his hush-money trial.Before diving into an important segment on prison reform during his show Friday night, Maher questioned why rape jokes are inappropriate except, according to him, when it’s about prison.“Someone has to look into the puzzling paradox of why it is that rape jokes are completely unacceptable and unthinkable and totally out of bounds. But rap

  • ‘Law and order’ Missouri GOP wants to free killer cop, not innocent man on death row | Opinion

    Prosecutors say DNA testing proves Marcellus Williams was wrongly convicted. But Eric DeValkenaere was sent to prison on solid evidence. From Toriano Porter:

  • 4 men charged with murder following fatal Surrey shooting: IHIT

    Four men have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Surrey, which occurred on Friday morning, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. The incident, which occurred at approximately 8:46 a.m. in the 900-block of 164 Street, left 28-year-old Yuvraj Goyal, of Surrey, dead.In a statement released Saturday, the homicide unit said authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire in the 18500-block of McMillan Road shortly after the shooting.IHIT said a swift response from th

  • Boston pizza shop owner convicted of forced labor against employees in the country illegally

    BOSTON (AP) — The owner of two Boston-area pizza shops was convicted of forced labor on Friday for using physical violence and threats of reprisal or deportation against employees living in the country illegally to make them work long hours, sometimes seven days a week.