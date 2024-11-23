Pakistan seals off its capital ahead of a planned rally by Imran Khan supporters

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has sealed off capital Islamabad ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan.

It’s the second time in as many months that authorities have imposed such measures to thwart tens of thousands of people from gathering in the city to demand Khan’s release. The rally is planned for Sunday.

The latest lockdown coincides with the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Islamabad on Monday.

Local media reported that the Interior Ministry is considering a suspension of mobile phone services in parts of Pakistan in the coming days. On Friday, the National Highways and Motorway Police announced that key routes would close for maintenance.

It advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and said the decision was taken following intelligence reports that “angry protesters” are planning to create a law and order situation and damage public and private property during Sunday's planned rally.

“There are reports that protesters are coming with sticks and slingshots,” the statement added.

Shipping containers in different colors, a familiar sight to people living and working in Islamabad, reappeared on key roads Saturday to throttle traffic.

Pakistan has already banned gatherings of five or more people in Islamabad for two months to deter Khan’s supporters and activists from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI.

Khan has been in prison for more than a year in connection and has over 150 criminal cases against him. But he remains popular and the PTI says the cases are politically motivated.

A three-day shutdown was imposed in Islamabad for a security summit last month.

The Associated Press

