Pakistani capital under lockdown to block rally by Imran Khan supporters

Hannah Ellis-Petersen in Delhi and Shah Meer Baloch in Islamabad
·4 min read
<span>Police stand guard as authorities close highways in Lahore before a planned protest by the opposition PTI party of the jailed former PM Imran Khan.</span><span>Photograph: A Hussain/EPA</span>
Police stand guard as authorities close highways in Lahore before a planned protest by the opposition PTI party of the jailed former PM Imran Khan.Photograph: A Hussain/EPA

Pakistan’s capital was put under lockdown as the government shut down the internet, blocked highways and brought in thousands of police and paramilitaries in an attempt to prevent supporters of the former prime minister Imran Khan protesting in Islamabad.

Khan, who has been in jail for more than a year facing hundreds of charges, had issued a “final call” for his supporters to descend on Islamabad to demand his release and protest against recent changes to the judiciary and constitution.

The former prime minister has alleged his imprisonment is part of a political agenda by the military and the ruling government to keep him out of power. They have alleged there was widespread rigging in February’s election, where his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party says it won the popular vote, and are now demanding free and fair polls take place.

Related: Pakistan military has no intention of cutting deal with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan – sources

The lockdown of the city began on Friday as a convoy of tens of thousands of supporters of the PTI heeded Khan’s call from inside prison and began to march towards Islamabad from regions across the country.

The coalition government, led by the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and his Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party, has been accused of a draconian response to the PTI protest, which is due to reach the capital by late Monday or Tuesday.

Roadblocks were put in place across the country to try to halt their progress while mobile internet and access to messaging services such as WhatsApp was blocked in areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tens of thousands of troops and police officers were deployed to restrict movement. The capital resembled a fortress of shipping containers, and the red zone, which includes all parliamentary buildings, was completely sealed off by barricades.

According to PTI, Khan’s supporters have been targeted with teargas and baton charges by police as they moved towards Islamabad and upwards of 5,000 PTI protesters and leaders, mainly coming from Khan’s stronghold region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have already been arrested en route. PTI supporters responded by throwing stones at police and setting alight their vehicles.

Bishra Bibi, Khan’s wife, who was recently released from prison, is among those taking part in the march.

Shaikh Waqas Akram, the PTI information secretary, said more than 70,000 people were marching on the capital from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone and they intended to enclose Islamabad from three sides.

“The police in Punjab and other places have fired rubber bullets, expired shells and stun grenades at us. They are trying to stop a peaceful protest for the release of Khan,” Akram said.

However, Akram said the PTI was “fully prepared”, and had brought trucks with large fans to disperse teargas and rubber bullets fired by police. The timing of when the marchers would reach Islamabad “depends on how fast we can overcome the hurdles in our way”, he added, but said it could take another day at least.

He claimed that the military had requested that members of the senior leadership meet with Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail in an effort to get the former prime minister to call off the march. “All our demands are important but the only demand the government and establishment can fulfil immediately is to release all political prisoners including Khan,” he said.

The government described the PTI march as a “well-thought out conspiracy” as it coincides with a state visit by the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and vowed to arrest every PTI protester who tried to get into Islamabad.

Ahsan Iqbal, the federal minister for planning, accused Khan of trying to circumvent the justice system by using force to demand his release from jail. “His release hinges on clearance from the courts. He will have to clear himself from the cases registered against him. Without this, the government cannot release him,” said Iqbal.

Supporters and leadership of PTI have faced a sustained crackdown by the government for over a year, since Khan was arrested last August. Khan had governed until 2022, when his government was toppled after he fell out with the country’s powerful army chief.

In an interview with the Guardian this month, speaking from prison, Khan said he would be willing to negotiate again with the military, but senior army leaders said they had no interest in striking a deal with the former prime minister to ensure his release.

Latest Stories

  • ‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises

    President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for yes-men for his next term in office, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul didn’t seem to get the memo. The Kentucky lawmaker spoke on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, and firmly stated his stance against both tariffs and the potential of the military being involved in mass deportations. Paul went as far as to call Trump’s proposal to involve the military “illegal” and a “terrible image” while talking to the show’s host, Margaret Brenna

  • General’s Promotion Blocked in First Sign of Trump Military Retaliation

    One of the most Donald Trump-aligned GOP senators blocked the promotion of a top U.S. general over the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to withdraw from Afghanistan, was set to become the head of the U.S. Army in Europe as part of almost 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate last week. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) held his name up in order to allow President-elect Donald Trump’s

  • Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Makes Big Promise if States Don’t Cooperate

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” nominee Tom Homan guaranteed to slash federal funding to states who don’t work with his new immigration policies while admitting he has received death threats. Homan appeared on Mark Levin’s show, Life, Liberty and Levin, on Sunday for an interview discussing the “border crisis.” Levin, a Trump supporter, told Homan he has a “powerful weapon” to use against governors–notably from sanctuary cities–who refuse to cooperate with the Trump administrations

  • 'Probably Illegal': Law Professor Spots 1 Trump Move That Could Be 'Very Destructive'

    New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."

  • Vance’s Failed First Test Fuels Doubts About White House Power

    Handed the herculean task of rallying Senate support for President-elect Donald Trump’s bewildering nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General, Vice president elect JD Vance came up short. Vance visited Capitol Hill with prospective cabinet nominees including Gaetz on Wednesday and, according to a Wall Street Journal report, performed admirably. By the end of the day, support for Trump’s picks had stabilized. Even for scandal-plagued Gaetz, who is facing allegations of payi

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • Second Cup closes cafés, cuts ties with Montreal franchisee over 'hateful remarks and gestures'

    Two Second Cup café locations at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital have been shut down and the franchise owner's contract terminated after the individual was filmed at a protest on Thursday making "hateful remarks and gestures," according to the Canadian company.In a statement posted to its social media pages on Saturday evening, Second Cup Canada said it has "zero tolerance for hate speech.""In co-ordination with the hospital, we've shut down the franchisee's café and are terminating their fra

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • ‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks

    A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making

  • Trump Refuses to Disclose Who Is Funding His Transition

    He is the first president-elect not to sign an ethics agreement that sets fundraising limits and transparency

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Fox News Contributor Slams Pete Hegseth For Sexual Assault And Adultery Allegations

    "You can’t lead an entire organization and all these people if you can’t lead by example," Leslie Marshall said.

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • John Bolton Rips Trump's Counterterrorism Pick: Needs A 'Full-Field' FBI Background Probe

    Trump's former national security adviser said he wouldn't have Sebastian Gorka "in any U.S. government."

  • Elon Musk's Weird Obsession With Keir Starmer Is Showing No Sign Of Going Away

    The tech billionaire can't stop posting about the Labour leader.

  • Retired general on how the US can convince Putin he cannot win war in Ukraine

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark speaks with CNNs Fredricka Whitfield about Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine.

  • Republican Senator on DOJ political interference: ‘I don’t think we know that one way or the other’

    Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said he doesn’t know “one way or another” if President-elect Trump and his new Department of Justice (DOJ) pick, Pam Bondi, will apply political interference from the nonpartisan department. Lankford appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, where host Dana Bash asked him if the DOJ will remain free…