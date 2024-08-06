Pakistani national charged with alleged plot to assassinate Donald Trump, federal prosecutors say

AARON KATERSKY
·1 min read

A Pakistani national with purported ties to Iran was arrested last month on charges he plotted to assassinate former President Donald Trump and multiple other public officials, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court.

While the criminal complaint does not mention Trump by name, multiple sources familiar with the case told ABC News one of the intended targets of the alleged plot was Trump.

After spending time in Iran, Asif Merchant flew from Pakistan to the U.S. to recruit hitmen to carry out the alleged plot, according to a detention memo. The person he contacted was a confidential informant working with the FBI, according to the criminal complaint.

Merchant, 46, is charged with murder for hire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Merchant, 46, is charged with murder for hire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

