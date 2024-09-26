Pakistani police are responsible for killing a doctor held in a blasphemy claim, the government says

Asim Tanveer And Munir Ahmed
·3 min read

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's government said Thursday that police had orchestrated the killing of a doctor who was in custody after he was accused of blasphemy. Officers then lied about the circumstances of his death, claiming he was killed in a shootout between police and armed men, a provincial minister said.

The statement marks the first time the government has accused security forces of what the doctor's family and rights groups have said amounted to extrajudicial killing carried out by police.

The doctor, Shah Nawaz, from the southern Sindh province, had given himself up to police last week in the district of Mirpur Khas, following assurances that he would be given a chance to prove his innocence.

Days earlier in the city of Umerkot, a mob claimed he insulted Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and shared blasphemous content on social media, and demanded his arrest. The mob also burned Nawaz’s clinic.

According to the provincial interior minister, Ziaul Hassan, a government probe concluded that Nawaz was killed shortly after he gave himself up to authorities in what was a staged "fake encounter” engineered by the security forces.

There was no shootout with armed men as police had claimed, Hassan told reporters at a news conference in the southern port city of Karachi, and added that Nawaz's family will be able to file murder charges against police officers who killed him.

Hours after Nawaz was fatally shot and his body handed over to his family, a mob snatched it from Nawaz's father and burned it.

Hassan's statement backed up Nawaz's family allegations earlier this week.

Accusations of blasphemy — sometimes even just rumors — can spark riots and mob rampages in Pakistan. Although killings of blasphemy suspects by mobs are common, extra-judicial killings by police are rare.

Under Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death — though authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy.

Nawaz’s father thanked the government for backing the family and demanded that his son's killers face justice under the eye-for-an-eye concept under Sharia, or Islamic law.

“We have only one demand: those police officers who staged the killing of my son ... must also be killed in the same manner,” said Nawaz's father, Mohammad Saleh.

Saleh told The Associated Press over the phone that he was grateful for all the support that the family was given and to all those who condemned extremist clerics who had enraged the mob with calls for his son to be killed.

“Those who killed my son should be punished quickly so that others learn a lesson and not indulge in extra-judicial killings in the future,” said Nawaz's mother, Rehmat Kunbar.

She added that her son can no longer come back to her but that she wants to save the children of other parents from the hands of the extremists.

Nawaz's killing was the second case of an extra-judicial killing by police this month in Pakistan.

A week before, an officer opened fire inside a police station in the southwestern city of Quetta, fatally wounding Syed Khan, a suspect held on accusations of blasphemy.

Khan was arrested after officers rescued him from an enraged mob that claimed he had insulted Islam’s prophet. But he was killed by a police officer, Mohammad Khurram, who was quickly arrested. However, the tribe and the family of the slain man later said they had pardoned the officer.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

Asim Tanveer And Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Ontario customer charged with uttering threats, assault after waiter demands payment

    A Brampton, Ont., man is facing criminal charges for assault and uttering threats after a dispute with a waiter trying to collect a $371 bill at Blue Mountain village. As Sean O’Shea reports, the bill was eventually paid — but waiter Robbie Martin says workers in his industry frequently have to deal with unreasonable customers without sufficient training.

  • Woman beaten to death by boyfriend may have been saved if 911 call properly labelled, judge hears

    The life of a Calgary woman who suffered years of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered by her on-again, off-again partner of six years, could have been saved if a 911 operator had labelled the call as a request for help, a judge heard.On Tuesday, Brandon Yellowfly, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his spouse, Autumn Crosschild.Crosschild, 25, was beaten to death by Yellowfly in June 2022.Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by

  • All the famous people who appear in the sexual assault lawsuits filed against Sean Diddy Combs

    Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.

  • Alleged Ontario Porsche thief on bail faces more auto theft charges

    Sarah Badshaw, the 18-year-old woman involved in a brazen Porsche theft in Mississauga earlier this month, is now accused of being involved in two more auto thefts that happened over the span of five days.

  • Woman alleges Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her on video in latest lawsuit

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another woman sued Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday, alleging that the music mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.

  • Fox News Analyst Calls Out Kellyanne Conway’s New Donald Trump Spin To Her Face

    Juan Williams confronted the ex-Trump White House counselor with an “absolute truth” about the former president.

  • 'Daily Show' Stunned By Trump's Utterly Bonkers New Assassination Theory

    Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.

  • 3 Mexicans arrested for allegedly crossing into Michigan from Canada illegally, police say

    Police in Port Huron, Mich., say they arrested three men who allege illegally entered the U.S., across the St. Clair River from Canada in a raft.According to authorities, they were spotted near the mouth of the Black River on Monday.Investigators determined the trio were Mexican citizens.When officers responded, police say they saw the accused carrying duffel bags and running northbound on Michigan Street near Grand River Avenue.Authorities show the raft they allege was used by three Mexicans tr

  • JD Vance's Bold Claim About 'Character' Leads To Immediate Fact Check

    The GOP VP candidate's latest claim quickly backfired on social media.

  • Inside Menudo Member’s Sex Abuse Allegations the Menendez Brothers Hope Will Help Free Them from Prison

    Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo, alleged he was drugged and raped when he was a teen by Jose Menendez in the 1980s

  • Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Pet-Eating Hoax Bites Back With Charges Against Them

    A Haitian nonprofit group has filed charges against GOP nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their peddling of a pet-eating hoax that has turned Springfield, Ohio, upside over the last month.The Haitian Bridge Alliance, based in California, announced Tuesday that it has taken advantage of a Ohio law that allows private citizens to file charges without first going through police or prosecutors. The charges filed against the Republican candidates included disrupting public services, making false

  • Toronto cop describes takedown over fake watch before Brampton man's death

    For the first time in a Brampton courtroom Tuesday, a Toronto police officer provided an eyewitness account of the moment Chadd Facey was tackled to the ground after selling a fake Apple watch to two off-duty police officers, hours before his death in 2021.Const. Gurmakh Benning, who has worked with Toronto police for nine years, testified that he saw Const. Calvin Au take Facey to the ground near a ravine in Brampton, moments after Benning had gotten his money back for the fake watch Facey had

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots Unexpected Trump 'Mental Lapse' Where He 'Forgot To Keep Lying'

    The former president made an admission that stunned the late night host.

  • Accused says he knocked out victim 2 days before murder, police say it never happened

    In the weeks and months after Justin Breau was fatally stabbed in his Charles Street apartment, police zeroed in on Charles Shatford, whose brother Mark had been shot to death by Breau three years earlier. The week after Breau's death, Saint John police executed a search warrant at Shatford's Waterloo Street apartment, according to evidence entered at the trial on Wednesday. He was also interviewed more formally at his apartment on Sept. 15, 2022. In those interviews, which were played for the j

  • Reality TV star Julie Chrisley to be re-sentenced in bank fraud and tax evasion case

    ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge was set to re-sentence reality TV star Julie Chrisley on Wednesday after an appeals court ordered a new sentence for her conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

  • Pelosi Snaps at CNN’s Jake Tapper for Mentioning Trump’s Smear at Harris

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi chided CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for bringing up Donald Trump’s latest baseless smear of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding her acuity.On The Lead, Tapper broached the subject by noting feedback he has received regarding the media’s coverage of Trump’s gaffes and at times confusing responses to questions.“I’m sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say—as I hear from them on social media—[that] the media made such a big deal out of Joe Bide

  • Putin’s Pals Realize How Much They’ve Screwed Up With the Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States notably darkened the mood in Russia.In the run-up to the high-profile journey that clearly irked the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that America is just like the Third Reich. Other commentators apparently received the same set of talking points and started to describe the U.S. as a Nazi nation.In anticipation of the visit, most state TV pundits and experts warned viewers that a decision to allow Uk

  • Ex-New York prosecutor accused in bribery case dies by suicide during FBI raid: Reports

    Stewart Rosenwasser had been indicted Monday in a federal corruption case before FBI agents came to arrest him Tuesday. He reportedly died by suicide.

  • Florida Deputy Struck by Car in Headquarters Parking Lot

    A Florida deputy was struck by a “manic woman” driving outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) headquarters in Fort Myers on Monday, September 23.This footage released to X by Sheriff Carmine Marceno shows LCSO Deputy Bruce Fowler getting struck by a vehicle outside the LCSO headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.The LCSO said that a citizen went into the headquarters to file a report about a woman causing a disturbance outside. When Fowler entered the parking lot to deescalate the situation, he realized the woman was acting erratically and requested additional support, during which the woman struck him with her vehicle.“I am absolutely outraged by the actions of this criminal,” Marceno said. “This woman showed a complete lack of regard for Deputy Fowler, who was attempting to assist her.”LCSO said that the suspect has been arrested and that Fowler is currently at home recovering from his injuries. Credit: Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff via Storyful

  • ‘Education of hatred’: Killing of Japanese boy sparks soul searching in China over rising nationalism

    The killing of a Japanese schoolboy in China has sparked an outpouring of anger and soul searching over the rise of extreme nationalism in the country, with some accusing the government of fanning anti-Japan sentiment and even the “education of hatred.”