Pakistan's army says bomb blast kills seven soldiers

Reuters
·1 min read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A bomb blast targeting a military truck killed seven soldiers on Sunday in northwestern Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan, the army said.

The incident took place in the Lakki Marwat district which is on the edge of a lawless tribal region divided on both sides of the border.

The improvised explosive device exploded near the military vehicle, killing seven soldiers including an officer, the army said in a statement.

"The perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice," it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The tribal region has long been a safe haven for Islamist militants who operate on both sides of the border.

An umbrella group of Islamist and sectarian militant groups called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been waging a war against the state to try to overthrow the government. It wants to run Pakistan as an Islamic state governed by its own harsh interpretation of Islam.

Islamabad says the TTP leaders have taken refuge in neighbouring Afghanistan, where they run camps to train Islamist militants to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Kabul has previously said rising violence in Pakistan is a domestic issue for Islamabad.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have soured in recent months. Islamabad says Kabul is not doing enough to tackle militant groups targeting Pakistan.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Narendra Modi's third term as India's prime minister may prove the most challenging

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for a third consecutive term on Sunday, but it may hold more challenges for the popular-but-polarizing leader than his past decade in power. Modi and his Cabinet members took the oath of office, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, at India’s presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Needing support from his regional allies to maintain his power means Modi may have to adapt to a style of governance he has little experience with, or desire for.

  • India's race to overtake China will intensify after Modi's reelection because they have the same obsession, analyst says

    India is aiming to be the new China as companies are diversifying their operations outside the East Asian giant to avoid over-reliance.

  • Ukraine war video appears to show US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle and Russian APC in a head-on firefight

    A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.

  • Trump’s Team Clocked Him Lying About Getting Praise for His ‘Best Speech’ After Verdict, Michael Wolff Says

    A political journalist known for critiquing the Trump administration says a member of former President Donald Trump’s own team caught him in a lie after his rambling post-verdict speech following his hush-money trial. In an episode of the Fire and Fury podcast, his inaugural podcast, Michael Wolff tells James Truman that the former commander-in-chief utilized his trial for entertainment purposes, adding that being inside the courthouse was “exciting [and] quite dramatic.”In typical Trump fashion

  • “Fear factor”: Trump World Tower fights off name change

    Condo board president Barry Leistner and Eric Trump with Trump World Tower (LinkedIn, Getty, Google Maps)A pregnant pause filled the air at Trump World Tower as residents at its condo board election wondered whether disgruntled unit owners would mount a challenge. Instead, the Trump-friendly condo board at Trump World Tower kept its grip on power last week, dashing the hopes […]The post “Fear factor”: Trump World Tower fights off name change appeared first on The Real Deal.

  • Editorial: Bye-bye Bannon: Former Trump aide heads where he belongs

    Steve Bannon, the relentless right-wing operator and provocateur who’s dedicated his career to advancing the cause of an American version of fascism, has been ordered by a federal judge to serve out his four-month prison conviction. The sentence is from years ago when a jury convicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress, but Bannon managed to tie things up in appeals. Now, he will ...

  • Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agrees to testify before Congress following Trump verdict

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed on Friday to testify before Congress as Republicans try to discredit Donald Trump’s conviction, but indicated that could happen only after Trump is sentenced next month, according to the New York Times.

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.

  • Hamas armed wing says Israel killed some of its hostages in operation on central Gaza's al-Nuseirat

    Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said on Saturday that some hostages were killed in Israel's hostage freeing operation at al-Nuseirat refugee camp and nearby areas in central Gaza. Israel, "by committing horrific massacres, was able to free some its hostages, yet it killed some others during the operation," al-Qassam Brigades' spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

  • Confident Putin warns Europe is ‘defenceless’

    The Russian leader seems to believe that in the current stand-off, the West would blink first.

  • The Fall of Roe: You Thought Dobbs Was Bad? They’re Coming for Brown v. Board

    In June 2022, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned more than a half-century of Supreme Court precedent. Five justices voted to deny constitutional protection for a woman’s right to choose and gutted privacy as a fundamental right. Texas and 13 other states now bar abortions in almost all circumstances. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have enacted six-week bans.Writing for the Supreme Court majority, Samuel Alito, a George W. Bush appointee, explicitly compared the death o

  • Philippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it will continue to maintain and supply its South China Sea outposts without seeking permission from any other nation, dismissing Beijing’s demand to do so as “absurd, nonsense and unacceptable.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RateRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkrainePhilippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China SeaSaudis

  • Who are the 4 hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?

    The four captives rescued by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Saturday had been abducted from a desert rave near the border during Hamas' wide-ranging assault into Israel on Oct. 7. One had emerged as an icon of the agonizing hostage crisis that is still far from over.

  • Anatomy of a Smear Campaign: Why Trumpworld Said Biden Pooped Himself

    The 2024 campaign hit another new level of absurdity on Thursday, but as one Trumpworld strategist put it, “This is how it’s gonna be: 2016 on steroids.”It all started with “S p r i n t e r F a m i l y,” a pseudonymous X account whose posts about President Joe Biden have been debunked numerous times by the news agency AFP.The account also appears to be the first major one on the platform formerly known as Twitter to share a video showing Biden reaching for a chair in such a way that, within hour

  • New York trial exposed Trump’s campaign corruption. Want him to run the country? | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Trump’s trial, aid for migrant workers, Critical Race Theory in Kennewick schools. | Opinion

  • Arizona sheriffs knock Kari Lake remarks about GOP challenger

    A group of Arizona sheriffs knocked GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake in a statement Friday over remarks she made about a challenger in a recent online forum. Lake called Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican rival in the Senate primary, a “total coward when it comes to election integrity” in an Association of Mature…

  • Tensions flare on Poland-Belarus border as more migrants arrive

    Surrounded by lush forests, a dozen people huddled near a razor-tipped fence along the Belarus border, waiting for a chance to scale it or push aside its slats to head west into Poland. On the other side, armed Polish border guards and soldiers walked and drove back and forth, keeping a close eye on group, who were mostly young men from the Middle East, some of them marked with cuts from the sharp wire. Tensions over migration are high across Europe as far-right parties calling for tougher controls face off against centrist movements in European Parliament elections, which are taking place in Poland on Sunday.

  • Jon Stewart Spots How Trump Is Doing America 'A Service' By Exploiting Political System

    "The Daily Show" host likened the former president to a "white hat hacker" who is finding "vulnerabilities" in the country.

  • How Capitol Hill Drama Made A Mess For Nancy Mace Ahead Of Her Next Election

    Mace faces a tough primary after voting to oust former Speaker House Kevin McCarthy, who is quietly backing challenges to the Republicans who helped end his career.

  • B-52 bomber crew picks up award for pulling their plane out of life-threatening 'catastrophic' failures at 1,200 feet

    The Air Force crew's exceptional handling of a B-52 emergency earned them the AFGSC General Curtis E. LeMay Award.