Palace fears Harry and Meghan are writing another book as Spare omitted 'more recent events'

Palace aides are reportedly concerned that the Sussexes’ public disclosures are not over - PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

Buckingham Palace fears the Duke of Sussex will write a sequel to Spare, after “it did not go unnoticed” that he omitted “large chunks” of recent events, it has been claimed.

The Duke’s memoir reportedly dedicated less than a fifth of its pages to events since Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, suggesting that there is much more left to say.

According to a new biography by Robert Hardman, palace aides are concerned that the Sussexes’ public disclosures, which one aide referred to as the “headwinds we face from across the Atlantic”, are not over.

“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” wrote Mr Hardman in Charles III.

“It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part — less than a fifth — of Harry’s memoir.

“This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps, a memoir by Meghan in due course.”

The original transcript for Spare was reportedly twice the length of the final draft - MICHAEL SOHN/AP

The Sussexes’ team had previously denied reports that the couple had signed a multi-book deal, starting with Spare.

The Duke himself told the Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon that he had enough material to write another book, having held back disclosures for which the King and the Prince of Wales would not “ever forgive” him if they were made public.

He said the original transcript for Spare was twice the length of the final draft: “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

He added: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Writing in a new biography of Charles III, Mr Hardman claimed that it is a “common perception” that the King and his staff spend much of their time worrying about the Dukes of Sussex and York.

“In reality, however, the King has learned over long years of royal domestic trauma how to compartmentalise issues over which he has little control,” he said.

Story continues

Quoting a source as saying the “door is always open” for the Duke of Sussex to return to the Royal fold, Mr Hardman added that the departure of the Sussexes and their subsequent interviews and documentary “have hurt”.

“He has tried listening”, the book quotes one friend as saying.

“Now he just says, ‘I don’t want to know what the problem is. I’m just getting on with my life.’”

The book is out on Jan 18, published by Macmillan.