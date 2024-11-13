Palau president wins second term, will seek to diversify tiny Taiwan ally's economy

FILE PHOTO: World leaders attend United Nations "Summit of the Future" in New York

(Reuters) - The president of the Pacific Islands nation of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr, was returned for a second term after a national election held last week, a final tally by the Palau Election Commission showed on Wednesday.

The results showed Whipps Jr won 5,626 votes, defeating his brother-in-law Tommy Remengesau who received 4,103 votes.

Palau, which is important to the U.S. military amid tensions with China and is among a dozen diplomatic allies of Taiwan, held a national election for president and its senate on Nov. 5.

"Looking ahead, I know the challenges we face are significant, but so are the opportunities," Whipps said in a statement claiming victory on Wednesday.

His government would seek to diversify Palau's economy while protecting its ocean and forests, he added.

Palau this year renewed a Compact of Free Association with Washington, in a deal that will see it receive $890 million in economic assistance over 20 years in return for allowing continued U.S. military access to its maritime zone, air space and land.

Palau's population of 18,000 is spread across an archipelago that sits between the Philippines and the U.S. military base on Guam.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated Whipps Jr in a message on social media platform X on Wednesday.

"We look forward to continuing to work as friends and partners to ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous Pacific," Albanese wrote.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te had earlier congratulated Whipps Jr in a message on social media, saying there would be greater collaboration in tourism and infrastructure.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)