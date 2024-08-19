Palermo yacht sinking latest: One dead and six missing after British-flagged boat ‘hit by tornado’ off Sicily

Tara Cobham
·1 min read

One person is feared dead and six more are missing after a British-flagged yacht sank in storms off the coast of Sicily.

Four Britons are feared to be among the missing while a further 15 people have been rescued after the sailboat with 22 people on board sank in the early hours of Monday near the Sicilian capital Palermo, Italian media outlets have reported.

Italy’s coastguard and firefighters rescued 15 people, including a child, after the boat, flying a British flag, sank when a whirlwind and rough seas hit the area at sunrise.

The boat, which is believed to be named Bayasian, was carrying two Anglo-French citizens, an Irish national, a New Zealander and a Sri Lankan, news agency Adnkronos has reported, while the rest were British.

The 15 people rescued are all in stable condition, Adnkronos has said.

Divers from the fire department are continuing searches around the vessel, situated around half a mile off the coast.

The Independent has contacted the British foreign ministry for comment.

Have you been affected by this story? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Wildfires rage in western Turkey for a 3rd straight day exacerbated by windy and dry weather

    ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.

  • Palestinian health minister confirms first polio case in Gaza

    STORY: :: A ten-month-old baby has Gaza's first case of polio, says the Palestinian health minister, calling for a ceasefire:: August 17, 2024:: Ramallah, West Bank:: Majed Abu Ramadan, Palestinian health minister"We declare today that there has been a case of active poliomyelitis recorded in the Gaza Strip. The case involves a child, actually a newborn who is only 10 months old, and he never had the chance to get his vaccination before because as you all know, due to the war and due to the destruction of most of our health facilities, this child was never given the chance to get two drops of the polio vaccination.""The destruction should stop now. Ceasefire should be implied (implemented) now. Second, there should be a safe haven for those our medical and health teams that will work in order to give the vaccination. Third, there should be rehabilitation of our clean safe water resources, solving the problem of the sewage flooding our streets and homes."Minister of Health, Majed Abu Ramadan, urged the international community to demand a ceasefire in order to vaccinate hundreds of children.United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for parties to the conflict in Gaza to provide concrete assurances guaranteeing humanitarian pauses in order for a polio vaccine campaign to be conducted.At least 95% vaccination coverage will be needed during each of the two rounds of the campaign to prevent polio's spread and reduce its emergence given the devastation in Gaza, Guterres said.The U.N. says a successful campaign will require the facilitation of transport for vaccines and refrigeration equipment at every step, the entry of polio experts into Gaza, reliable internet and phone services, and other elements.A senior Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they understood there was at least one confirmed case and two suspected ones among Palestinians in the enclave, adding that there might not be a single humanitarian pause but multiple shorter ones.Poliomyelitis, which is spread mainly through the fecal-oral route, is a highly infectious virus that can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis.Children under 5 are most at risk from the viral disease, and especially infants under 2 since normal vaccination campaigns have been disrupted by 10 months of conflict.

  • A Donald Trump Sign On Someone's House Is Going Mega Viral

    "A deep water excursion operated by OceanGate."

  • Fact Check: Yes, Pic Shows Barron Trump Taking Melania Trump's Photo While on Her Lap

    A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.

  • JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in Fox News Interview

    JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l

  • Michael Moore Predicts Trump Debacle In Debate Against Harris

    The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.

  • My Wife Of 26 Years Died. 6 Months Later, I Received A Call That Left Me Stunned.

    "There is your life before the death of your beloved spouse and your life after. The pain never fully goes away."

  • Ex-GOP Strategist Reveals Why Trump Has 'Spleen And Hatred' For Military

    Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, said the former president has an "endless pattern" of "utter contempt" toward the armed forces.

  • Trump: ‘I’m Better Looking than Kamala—and Don’t Say I Ramble’

    Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha

  • Suri Cruise Channeled Her Mom Katie Holmes's 'Dawson's Creek' Style in Denim Overalls

    Joey Potter, is that you?

  • ‘Pump Switching’ and Other Gas Station Scams To Avoid at All Costs

    Gas stations are routine stops for most people, but they also present opportunities for criminals to take advantage of those who are unaware. Before you fill up your tank next time, it's important to...

  • Why More and More Couples Are Trying the Scandinavian Sleep Method

    The Scandinavian sleep method is a simple strategy that some say can improve your rest and your relationship. We spoke with experts to find out the truth.

  • Trump and Melania Reveal How Much Cash They Make From MAGA

    Donald Trump’s financial disclosures are giving a rare look into the billionaire’s income streams, which include crypto, gold bars, Bibles and lots of real estate. The 167-page filing shows the president made $300,000 in royalties from a special edition of the Lee Greenwood Bible, which sells for $59.99. Buyers of the Lee Greenwood Bible should know it is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” according to its website. For $1,000 buyers can get a signed copy as well.Trump also reported a

  • Jaclyn Smith’s 4 Marriages: A Look at the “Charlie's Angels” Star’s Relationships

    After her divorce from Tony Richmond in 1989, Jaclyn Smith married surgeon Brad Allen in 1997

  • Ukraine Is Getting Ready to Unleash a Swarm of Robot Dogs

    Dogs of War To address its manpower shortage, Ukraine is planning to let lose swarms of robot dogs against the invading Russian military, Agence France-Presse reports. The robot dogs will be used in the fields of battle to detect mines, go on reconnaissance missions to enemy trench lines, and to carry weapons, ammunition and medicine […]

  • Meghan Markle's style is a spectacle in colorful sequins on final day in Colombia

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wore her best look yet on her final day in Colombia with Prince Harry, wearing a white vest with a sequinned midi skirt

  • Democrats Troll Trump on His Own Building in Chicago Ahead of Party Convention

    Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be

  • ‘Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump’ List Goes Viral: ‘Dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer’

    A viral list called “Things I Trust More Than Trump” is taking on a life of its own online after The View co-host Anna Navarro posted it to her Instagram account on Saturday.Navarro, an outspoken Donald Trump critic, posted a photo of what appears to be a banner with an itemized list counting up to 10 suggested “things” they trust more than the former president. Navarro encouraged her followers to add on to the list in her comments, and the photo racked up more than 50K likes.Read more at The Da

  • Lindsey Graham Warns Trump To Drop The 'Showman' Schtick... Or Lose The Election

    The South Carolina senator said Trump could easily win the presidential race, if he makes his campaign about issues instead of insults.

  • Plane Passenger Says They Were Ready to Go 'Full Tilt Karen' After Kid Kicked Their Seat for 6-hour Flight

    A traveler whose seat was being kicked by a child for the duration of a long flight consulted Reddit for advice