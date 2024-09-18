Palestine Action co-founder urged activists to ‘smash Israeli weapons factories’, court told

The co-founder of Palestine Action urged activists to “smash Israeli weapons factories” in pro-Gaza protest speeches after the Oct 7 Hamas terror attack, a court has heard.

Richard Barnard appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of encouraging criminal damage and expressing support for Hamas at two pro-Palestinian rallies last October.

The 51-year-old, who was wearing a red and white keffiyeh scarf and had hundreds of supporters outside Westminster magistrates’ court, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Mr Barnard is an Extinction Rebellion activist who co-founded Palestine Action with Huda Ammori, a former campaigns officer at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in 2020.

The court heard that the group “targets Israeli-owned companies with sites in the UK”, including Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms firm.

Mr Barnard is accused of encouraging two pro-Palestinian crowds to damage Israeli weapons factories and expressing support for Hamas in two speeches he made in the aftermath of the Oct 7 attacks.

‘Direct action’

Tom Williams, prosecuting, told the court: “On October 8, he made a speech at a pro-Palestinian rally in Manchester – there were about 200 to 250 people there at its busiest.

“In the speech, he said in summary that politicians, petitions and protest are not the answer. He explained that Palestine Action takes direct action. He referred to smashing Israeli weapons factories up.”

The court heard that Mr Barnard told the crowd: “You have to go away from here and know this is just the start.”

Mr Williams said Mr Barnard made a second speech “in similar circumstances” in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on Oct 11, in which he made reference to Palestine Action “blockading” Elbit Systems.

He is also alleged to have talked about the Teledyne factory in Shipley, West Yorkshire, which manufactures missile filters for missile systems. He was accused of saying: “We have plenty enough people here to stop that factory working day after day after day.”

District Judge Neeta Minhas released Barnard on unconditional bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at the Old Bailey on Oct 4.

The first charge alleges that, on Oct 8 last year, Barnard did an act capable of encouraging the commission of an offence, namely criminal damage, and intended to encourage its commission.

The second states that he expressed an opinion or belief that was supportive of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, being reckless as to whether it encouraged support of that organisation, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000. The third refers to encouraging the commission of an offence in Bradford on Oct 11.