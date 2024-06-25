Palestinian children with chronic diseases prepare for treatment abroad
Children who have chronic illnesses, including cancer, were transferred on Monday from a hospital in northern Gaza to another one in the south, on their way to receive medical treatment outside the besieged territory. Parents of some of the youngsters said that their children's conditions had deteriorated because of a lack of treatment and also a lack of food in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict. (AP video shot by Mohammad Jahjouh and production by Wafaa Shurafa)