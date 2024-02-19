Palestinian envoy breaks down in tears at UN court

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour (C) attend a public hearing held by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

A Palestinian envoy gave a tearful speech at the United Nation’s highest court during a plea to save children and allow Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side.



Riad Mansour, the Palestinian representative to the UN, called on the court to “confirm that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is illegal”.



His request came at the opening of a week of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. The UN General Assembly sought an advisory, or non-binding, opinion on the occupation in 2022. More than 50 states will present arguments through Feb 26.

In a speech in which his voice cracked and he shed tears, Mr Mansour appealed to the international community to “guide us towards a future in which Palestinian children are treated as children”.



He added: “A finding from this distinguished court. ..would contribute to bringing (occupation) to an immediate end, paving a way to a just and lasting peace,” he said. “A future in which no Palestinians and no Israelis are killed. A future in which two states live side by side in peace and security.”



Israel will not participate in the hearings but submitted a written contribution dated July 24, 2023, in which it urged the court to dismiss the request for an opinion.

03:58 PM GMT

03:57 PM GMT

British ship 'at risk of sinking' after Houthi strike

A British-registered ship struck by the Houthis is at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden, the group has claimed.

The rebel group attacked the Rubymar cargo ship in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday.

Yahya Sarea, the group’s military spokesman, said the crew was safe. “The ship was seriously hit which caused it to stop completely. As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden,” he added.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Sunday that the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion in apparently the same incident.

Ambrey, a British maritime security firm, said that a Belize-flagged, UK-registered and Lebanese-operated open hatch general cargo ship came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday.

03:47 PM GMT

More than 29,000 Palestinians killed since October 7, says Gaza health ministry

More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to figures from the Hamas run health ministry.

The health ministry said 107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of fatalities to 29,092 since the start of the war.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records, but says around two-thirds of those killed were women and children.

03:27 PM GMT

Pictured: Displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food at a government school in Rafah

Displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food at a government school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

02:35 PM GMT

Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court

Palestinians are suffering “colonialism and apartheid” under the Israelis, Riyad Al-Maliki, the foreign minister, told the UN’s top court Monday, urging judges to order an immediate and unconditional end to Israel’s occupation.

“The Palestinians have endured colonialism and apartheid... There are those who are enraged by these words. They should be enraged by the reality we are suffering,” Al-Maliki told the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ is holding hearings all week on the legal implications of Israel’s occupation since 1967, with an unprecedented 52 countries, including the United States and Russia, expected to give evidence.

Israel will not participate in the hearings but submitted a written contribution dated July 24, 2023, in which it urged the court to dismiss the request for an opinion.

Speaking in the Peace Palace in The Hague, where the ICJ sits, the minister appealed to the judges to declare the occupation illegal and order it to stop “immediately, totally and unconditionally”.

“Justice delayed is justice denied and the Palestinian people have been denied justice for far too long,” he said.

“It is time to put an end to the double standards that have kept our people captive for far too long.”

02:13 PM GMT

Brazilian president 'persona non grata' in Israel over Holocaust remarks

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Brazilian president, is not welcome in Israel until he apologises for comparing its ongoing war against Hamas to the Holocaust, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Lula’s remarks on Sunday sparked outcry in Israel after the Brazilian leader said the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip “isn’t a war, it’s a genocide” and compared it to “when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”.

Frederico Meyer (centre), Brazil's ambassador, visits the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem in Israel Frederico Meyer - AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

Israel summoned Brazil’s ambassador for a meeting with Israel Katz, the Israeli foreign minister, at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem.

“He’s persona non grata in the state of Israel so long as he doesn’t retract his remarks and apologise,” Mr Katz said of the Brazilian leader.

01:55 PM GMT

Israeli GDP shrinks by almost one-fifth

Israel’s GDP shrunk by almost one-fifth in the final quarter of 2023, compared to the three months prior, according to official figures published on Monday.

The 19.4 per cent-fall in the final quarter was attributed to the scale of the ongoing Gaza war’s effect on the high-tech nation’s economy.

Overall, Israel’s GDP grew by 2.0 per cent in 2023, short of the 2.3 per cent projection made by the Bank of Israel after the war’s outbreak in October, the Central Bureau of Statistics figures showed.

It was the single worst quarter for the Israeli economy in terms of GDP per capita since the opening quarter of the Covid pandemic in early 2020.

Exports fell by 18.3 per cent and imports by 42.4 per cent, fueled in part by airlines terminating flights and international shipping avoiding the Red Sea after Huthi rebels began attacking ships over Israel’s war against Hamas.

01:22 PM GMT

Spain may impose sanctions on 'violent West Bank settlers'

Spain will impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank unilaterally if the EU fails to reach an agreement on the issue, Jose Manuel Albares, the foreign minister, has said.

He said Spain, which has criticised Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, will push for the approval of such sanctions during a meeting of EU’s foreign ministers held in Brussels on Monday.

“If there’s no agreement, Spain will proceed individually with these sanctions against the violent settlers,” Mr Albares told reporters before the meeting.

12:43 PM GMT

Qatar criticises Netanyahu over pressure on Hamas to release hostages

Qatar has criticised comments from Benjamin Netanyahu in which it said he asked the Gulf state to pressure Hamas into freeing Israeli hostages, describing them as a new attempt to prolong the Gaza war.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari prime minister, said at the weekend that the pattern of negotiations for a framework ceasefire deal for the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was “not very promising” in recent days.

“The Israeli prime minister’s recent statements in which he calls on Qatar to pressure Hamas into releasing the (Israeli) hostages are nothing but a new attempt by him to delay and prolong the war for reasons that have become clear to everyone,” Majed Al-Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, posted in a statement on social media platform X.

It was unclear what comments from Mr Netanyahu the Qatari statement was referring to.

12:29 PM GMT

Germany 'deeply concerned' about Rafah offensive

Germany is very concerned about an envisaged Israeli offensive in Rafah, a government spokesman has said.

“We are deeply concerned about the ground offensive in Rafah,” the spokesman said during a regular press conference in Berlin. “It is difficult to correctly assess the humanitarian situation there, but I think everyone recognises that it is catastrophic.”

If there is to be an offensive, Israel must answer the question of how to evacuate the up to 1.3 million civilians who are currently sheltering there, the spokesman added.

11:49 AM GMT

Pictured: Palestinians pass the rubble of destroyed structures during an Israeli military operation in the Al Nusairat refugee camp

Palestinians pass the rubble of destroyed structures during an Israeli military operation in the Al Nusairat refugee camp - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

11:33 AM GMT

US-owned ship reports missile attack off Yemen, Ambrey says

A Greece-flagged, US-owned, cargo ship reported a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden and called for military assistance, British maritime security firm Ambrey has said.

The crew was unharmed in the incident, which occurred 93 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen, it said.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of an incident in the area and that authorities were investigating it [see post at 10:47].

11:01 AM GMT

Israel threatens Rafah offensive next month if hostages not released

Israel has threatened to launch an offensive on Rafah next month if hostages are not released by Hamas.

Benny Gantz, the Israeli war cabinet minister, said the ground offensive in the southernmost city would begin by Ramadan, which is expected to start on March 10, if hostages are not handed over.

Mr Gantz told a conference of American Jewish leaders: “The world must know, and Hamas leaders must know – if by Ramadan our hostages are not home, the fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah area”.

There has been widespread humanitarian concern over Israel’s impending offensive into Rafah.

There are more than 1.4 million Gazans sheltering in the highly populated southern city. Israel has not announced a plan for where the refugees will be moved to in the event of an invasion.

It comes as Israel formally opposed international efforts to create a two-state solution.

10:47 AM GMT

UKMTO receives report of incident 100 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency received a report on Monday of an incident 100 nautical miles east of Yemen’s port of Aden.

10:18 AM GMT

Rafah ground invasion would be 'catastrophic,' says Irish deputy premier

Ireland’s deputy premier has said a ground invasion in Rafah would be “absolutely catastrophic” as he called on the EU to review whether Israel is complying with human rights obligations in its trade agreement with the bloc.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, Micheal Martin said everything possible must be done to pressure the Israeli government not to send the military into the area of south Gaza.

Mr Martin, who is also the Irish foreign affairs minister, told reporters in Brussels that Palestinian families are going through “immense suffering” in Rafah.

He added: “We’ve over one and a half million people crowded into a very small corner of Gaza.

“They’re weary, they’re exhausted from moving from the north to the centre and onto the south of Gaza.

“They have nowhere else to go.”

09:49 AM GMT

Israel 'has gone too far,' says Labour

Israel’s actions in Gaza have gone “beyond reasonable self-defence,” Wes Streeting has said.

The shadow health secretary told Sky News: “We want to see a ceasefire, of course we do.

“And we have been increasingly concerned, as the wider international community has been, with the disproportionate loss of civilian life in Gaza.

“Israel has a responsibility to get its hostages back, every country in the world has a right to defend itself.

“But I think what we have seen are actions that go beyond reasonable self-defence and also call into question whether Israel has broken international law.

“The ICJ (International Court of Justice) are now investigating and we take all of that seriously.”

Asked whether he thought Israel had “gone too fast”, Mr Streeting replied: “I think, objectively, yes, Israel has gone too far. And we have seen that with a disproportionate loss of innocent civilian life.”

09:41 AM GMT

Pictured: A Palestinian family evacuate following Israeli military operation in Bureij refugee camp

A Palestinian family evacuate following Israeli military operation in Bureij refugee camp - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

09:11 AM GMT

World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

The United Nations’ top court opens a week of hearings on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, with more than 50 states due to address the judges.

Riyad al-Maliki, the Palestinian foreign minister, will speak first in the legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

In 2022, the UN General Assembly asked the court for an advisory, or non-binding, opinion on the occupation.

The hearings will be held until Feb 26, after which the judges are expected to take several months to deliberate before issuing an advisory opinion.

While Israel has ignored such opinions in the past, it could increase political pressure over its ongoing war in Gaza, which has killed about 29,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, since Oct.7.

08:45 AM GMT

Houthis claim ship in Gulf of Aden 'at risk of sinking'

Yemen’s Houthis targeted the Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden and it is now at risk of sinking, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea has claimed.

The ship is British and the crew are safe, he said, adding the Houthis had also shot down a US drone in Hodeidah.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion.

A Belize-flagged, UK-registered and Lebanese-operated open hatch general cargo ship came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

08:30 AM GMT

‘Shameful’ Brazilian president is trivialising the Holocaust, says Israel

Israel accused Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Brazilian president, of “trivialising” the Holocaust and causing offence to the Jewish people on Sunday after he likened the war against Hamas militants in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during the Second World War.

Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, where he was attending an African Union summit, that what was happening in the Gaza Strip “isn’t a war, it’s a genocide”.

“It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” added the veteran Leftist.

Read more here

08:28 AM GMT

Pictured: Rally to release the hostages in Tel Aviv

Demonstrators hold signs while blocking traffic, as they attend a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel - DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

A demonstrator holds a sign as they attend a rally calling for the release of hostages - DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

08:26 AM GMT

Houthis could attack Britain’s underwater internet cables

Houthi rebels could attack Britain’s underwater internet cables, a new report has warned.

The Iran-backed militia have conducted drone and missile attacks against ships in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping, in response to the war in Gaza.

A report by Policy Exchange has warned that the Houthis could “broaden” their response to the conflict by taking it “to the subsea domain” and targeting underwater cables.

Read more here

08:26 AM GMT

