Palestinian Flag Raised in Chicago for 76th Anniversary of Nakba

The Palestinian flag was raised at the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, May 11, to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Nakba.

The event, organized by the American Muslims for Palestine, Chicago Chapter, marked the third annual Palestinian flag raising ceremony, as reported by the organization.

The group told ABC7 that the flag raising symbolizes the Palestinian people’s unity in the face of adversity.

Organizers also arranged a march following the ceremony to protest “the ongoing genocide in Gaza.” Credit: @JANKPHOTO via Storyful