Palestinian health minister confirms first polio case in Gaza

STORY: :: A ten-month-old baby has Gaza's first case of polio,

says the Palestinian health minister, calling for a ceasefire

:: August 17, 2024

:: Ramallah, West Bank

:: Majed Abu Ramadan, Palestinian health minister

"We declare today that there has been a case of active poliomyelitis recorded in the Gaza Strip. The case involves a child, actually a newborn who is only 10 months old, and he never had the chance to get his vaccination before because as you all know, due to the war and due to the destruction of most of our health facilities, this child was never given the chance to get two drops of the polio vaccination."

"The destruction should stop now. Ceasefire should be implied (implemented) now. Second, there should be a safe haven for those our medical and health teams that will work in order to give the vaccination. Third, there should be rehabilitation of our clean safe water resources, solving the problem of the sewage flooding our streets and homes."

Minister of Health, Majed Abu Ramadan, urged the international community to demand a ceasefire in order to vaccinate hundreds of children.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for parties to the conflict in Gaza to provide concrete assurances guaranteeing humanitarian pauses in order for a polio vaccine campaign to be conducted.

At least 95% vaccination coverage will be needed during each of the two rounds of the campaign to prevent polio's spread and reduce its emergence given the devastation in Gaza, Guterres said.

The U.N. says a successful campaign will require the facilitation of transport for vaccines and refrigeration equipment at every step, the entry of polio experts into Gaza, reliable internet and phone services, and other elements.

A senior Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they understood there was at least one confirmed case and two suspected ones among Palestinians in the enclave, adding that there might not be a single humanitarian pause but multiple shorter ones.

Poliomyelitis, which is spread mainly through the fecal-oral route, is a highly infectious virus that can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis.

Children under 5 are most at risk from the viral disease, and especially infants under 2 since normal vaccination campaigns have been disrupted by 10 months of conflict.