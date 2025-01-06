Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Palestinian sources say

Reuters
Updated ·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Two Palestinians, including a 17-year-old boy, were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Fatah party and the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Palestinian media said Israeli forces opened fire on the home of a 37-year-old man in a town south of Jenin. The Health Ministry said the 17-year-old was killed in an Israeli raid in Askar camp in Nablus.

The Israeli military said its forces killed an armed militant in the West Bank, confiscated weapons and dismantled an explosives laboratory, and that its troops fired on militants who hurled explosives at them in the Nablus area.

"A hit was identified," the military said, adding the incident in Nablus was under review.

Jenin, in the northern West Bank, has been a centre for Palestinian militant groups for decades, and armed factions have resisted repeated attempts to dislodge them by the Israeli military.

Palestinian security forces moved into Jenin last month in a move they say is aimed at suppressing armed groups of "outlaws" who have built up a power base in the city and its adjacent refugee camp.

Hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel triggered the war in Gaza and a wider conflict on several fronts.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Emily Rose and Maytaal Anel; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Andrew Heavens and Lincoln Feast.)

