Palestinians Celebrate as Iranian Missiles Fly Over Central Gaza

Palestinians cheered as they watched missiles fired by Iran fly overhead toward Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, on Tuesday night, October 1.

The Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Home Front Command said the country was subjected to a “massive” barrage of at least 181 missiles.

The threat subsided a short while later, according to the IDF’s media office. The IDF said several missiles were intercepted and warned Iran that the attack would have “consequences.”

Iran’s military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said it carried out the attack in response to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforushan. Credit: Mohamed Abo Oun via Storyful

