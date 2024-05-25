Palestinians flee Jabaliya refugee camp as Israeli troops launch new operations in northern Gaza

The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — The Abbotsford Canucks have hired former NHLer Manny Malhotra as head coach of the American Hockey League team. He replaces Jeremy Colliton, who had held the position since July 2022. Malhotra spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He previously worked as a development coach for the Vancouver Canucks in 2016-17, then moved into an assistant coaching role with the team from 2017 to 2020. Hailing from Mississauga, Ont., Malhotra was picked sevent