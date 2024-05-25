Palestinians flee Jabaliya refugee camp as Israeli troops launch new operations in northern Gaza

CBC

An Ottawa police officer responsible for engaging with protesters attending what became the 2022 Freedom Convoy described crowds that were at times "hostile" and "confrontational" during the criminal trial of one of the protest's key figures, Pat King.But the officer told the court he didn't know what the Ottawa Police Service's "end game" was until protesters were entrenched — and only a few days before law enforcement started moving to arrest supporters of the convoy in a major police action o