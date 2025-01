CBC

Anna Ho begins her videos with the phrase, "So I live in Vancouver, and I have no friends."The 23-year-old has lived in Vancouver all her life but says after graduating high school and not pursuing post-secondary education, she discovered there aren't many opportunities to meet people in the city that has an unfriendly reputation.Vancouver's loneliness problem was severe enough that the municipal government launched a task force in 2012 to increase Vancouverites' sense of belonging and inclusion