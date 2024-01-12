Palisades Tahoe avalanche survivor tells his story

A 52-year-old man caught in the deadly avalanche at Palisades Tahoe said he reached a point where he thought he might not survive. Jason Parker credits a snowboarder named Luke and others on the mountain Wednesday morning with saving his life. He told KCRA 3 in an interview that he estimates he was buried in snow for up to eight minutes and had been starting to lose consciousness before the rescue. “And then the best thing ever happened,” he said. “I felt this sensation, this probe just nail me right in the back, and I heard this person yell, ‘I found him’ or, ‘We got him.’ I kind of woke up rejuvenated.”