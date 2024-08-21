Palm Beach County School Board runoffs
The Palm Beach County School Board will have three new faces this fall, but we still don't know exactly who will take each seat.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Rising unemployment in China is pushing millions of college graduates into a tough bargain, with some forced to accept low-paying work or even subsist on their parents' pensions, a plight that has created a new working class of "rotten-tail kids". The phrase has become a social media buzzword this year, drawing parallels to the catchword "rotten-tail buildings" for the tens of millions of unfinished homes that have plagued China's economy since 2021. A record number of college graduates this year are hunting for jobs in a labour market depressed by COVID-19-induced disruptions as well as regulatory crack-downs on the country's finance, tech and education sectors.
Paying for college is costly, and unfortunately, so is falling for this scam.
Most students at Columbia University who faced disciplinary action, suspension or arrest for participating in pro-Palestinian protests opposing Israel's war in Gaza and calling for an end to U.S. military support to its ally, will soon return to campus, information shared by the institute showed. The United States has seen months of protests, including at Columbia and many educational institutions. Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia had set up dozens of tents in April and demanded the university sell its Israeli assets.
Fake gun on Norman school bus causes scare for parents, students
Surrey School District budget cuts will see student transportation services cut by more than half, leaving some students scrambling to find a way to get to class. In its budget for the upcoming school year, the district says it is cutting funding for student busing to $3 million from $7.5 million. The district says it doesn't have enough money to keep up with inflation and a rising population.Nicole Berg said it's not safe for her son Marcus, who has support needs, to be near traffic. She said h
Schools across the country are taking a variety of approaches on how to handle the teaching opportunity presented by the upcoming presidential election, but there is one thing they all seem to agree on: educator neutrality. Civics, government and history teachers must navigate a tumultuous, historic race as they guide classroom discussions about the showdown…
A Republican congresswoman on Wednesday ordered the Ivy League school to release documents almost a week after its president resigned.
Christina Westman dreamed of working with Parkinson’s disease and stroke patients as a music therapist when she started studying at St. Cloud State University.
The announcement comes after a federal judge ordered UCLA to protect Jewish students barred from protest encampments The post University of California Bans Protest Encampments and Masks at All Campuses appeared first on TheWrap.
Parents say the cost of clothing with school logos runs into hundreds of pounds.
Edmonton's NorQuest College says programs and classes have been cancelled for hundreds of students in September in a domino effect of reductions to federal employment preparation funding.Among the cancelled programs is an Edmonton-based, year-long experience for young adults with developmental disabilities to prepare them for work and offer job experience."It really felt like a foolproof program," said Janis Liston, whose 19-year-old son Gage was registered to start NorQuest's transitions to emp
Students rebuilding their neighborhood
The Back-to-School season can be stressful, not just for children but parents too. Psychologist Christie Korol joins Liem Vu to discuss the anxiety parents may be facing and how to handle it before the school year begins.
