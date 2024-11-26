Palm Beach Fallen Officers to hold fundraiser Dec. 7 for fallen PBSO deputies

CBC

The parents of a woman whose boyfriend hid her body in a forest after he pushed her down the stairs and lit her house on fire says they are broken and lonely following her death. On Monday, Alberta Court of King's Bench Justice Glen Poelman handed Philip Toner, 44, an eight-year sentence for his role in Brenda Ware's death and his actions afterward. With credit for the time he's already served since his arrest, Toner has two years, nine months left in his sentence.Toner was originally charged wi