Palm Beach Fallen Officers to hold fundraiser Dec. 7 for fallen PBSO deputies
The Palm Beach Fallen Officers Foundation started as a law enforcement motorcycle club five years ago and established a non-profit in the past year.
The Palm Beach Fallen Officers Foundation started as a law enforcement motorcycle club five years ago and established a non-profit in the past year.
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
Milana Li, 13, was found dead in a stream after 16-year-old Daniel R. Gore raped and killed her
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.
The parents of a woman whose boyfriend hid her body in a forest after he pushed her down the stairs and lit her house on fire says they are broken and lonely following her death. On Monday, Alberta Court of King's Bench Justice Glen Poelman handed Philip Toner, 44, an eight-year sentence for his role in Brenda Ware's death and his actions afterward. With credit for the time he's already served since his arrest, Toner has two years, nine months left in his sentence.Toner was originally charged wi
Prosecutors said 37-year-old Antonio Randolph met the girl at a north side gas station and took her to his grandmother's basement.
Anabel Segura's 1993 kidnapping case was the center of a yearslong investigation, even though she was killed just six hours after being taken
Three men in India died after Google Maps reportedly told them to drive their taxi off an incomplete bridge spanning the Ramganga River. Portions of the bridge were washed away during a flood months earlier and a construction company had only begun to rebuild it. As Indian newspaper The Economic Times reports, the men […]
Those who loved Ashley Milnes Schwalm say her murder at the hands of her husband James Schwalm has left them angry and confused. At the sentencing hearing for the former Brampton fire captain who admitted to murdering his wife, the crown asked for a period of parole ineligibility between 21 and 22 years. Catherine McDonald reports.
Charles Romer, a retired oil company executive, and his wife Catherine were last heard from on April 6, 1980
Ashley Schwalm's friends and family say they are still traumatized by her death at hands of her firefighter husband nearly two years after she was killed, a Barrie court heard Monday. James Schwalm, a former fire captain with the Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, pleaded guilty in Superior Court this June in the death of his wife Ashley, whose burned body was found in an SUV in the Blue Mountains in January 2023.Schwalm strangled his wife inside their Collingwood home, then attempted to make
Ryan Wellings, 30, is accused of the manslaughter of his ex Kiena Dawes, after years of alleged abuse.
Ginnean Briggs-Scout's family wants you to "know her name."In an RCMP news release announcing second-degree murder charges against a 61-year-old man, police described Ginnean, the victim, as "the deceased … a 28-year-old female resident of Lethbridge," whose body was discovered in a rural area near Oyen, Alta. The Briggs and Scout families sat down with CBC News at the Lethbridge home of Ginnean's parents to talk about their daughter and ensure that people know "she wasn't just some Jane Doe.""I
The parents of Abiyah Yasharahyalah are on trial accused of causing or allowing his death and depriving him of adequate nutrition and medical care.
Marlena Velez billed herself as a mom-vlogger and shared about earning a high-income through her social media content
Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines is accused of gunning down District Judge Kevin Mullins in the judge’s chambers. Mullins, who held the judgeship for 15 years, died at the scene and Stines surrendered without incident. A grand jury indicted Stines last week on one count of murder of a public official.
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.
It was a frigid December night in 2013 when Godfred Addai-Nyamekye, a Black Calgarian, was taken by police and abandoned in a deserted part of the city. He wasn't dressed for the extreme cold. After he called 911 for help, he was beaten by the responding officer — an assault that was caught on video by a police helicopter.Now 10 years later, a review board is holding an inquiry examining the investigation into his complaint.This inquiry, led by the Law Enforcement Review Board, focuses on whethe
Monday's episode of 'People Magazine Investigates,' airing at 9/8c on ID, looks at the disturbing deaths in the Dallas area
Leticia Rodriguez, 17, is facing multiple felony charges, including concealing a death, abuse of a dead body and more, police say