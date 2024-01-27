Palm Beach International Airport power restored after impacting service
The electrical power system was out temporarily at Palm Beach International Airport, impacting service, including all departures, on Saturday afternoon.
MIAMI (AP) — The world's largest cruise ship — the size of almost four city blocks — is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it leaves from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern. The ship, which is leaving South Florida for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics, was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates. “Icon of the Seas is the culmi
Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners are carrying passengers in the United States again for the first time since they were grounded after a panel blew out of the side of one of the planes. Alaska Airlines resumed a limited number of flights with its Max 9s on Friday. United aims to follow suit on Sunday, but a spokeswoman said the airline might use them as spare planes Friday or Saturday. Those are the only two U.S. airlines that operate this particular model of the Boeing 737. After seeing video of the f
Royal Caribbean's highly-anticipated new ship, Icon of the Seas, launches this weekend. Here's what guests can expect.
Watch as the Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas embarks on its maiden voyage from Miami on Saturday, 27 January. The 1,198-foot (365-meter) vessel is the world’s largest cruise ship and has 20 decks with a maximum capacity of 10,000 people. The ship, which comes with a 55ft indoor waterfall, is longer than the Eiffel Tower and called the “biggest, baddest ship on the planet” by Royal Caribbean president Jason Liberty.
Prepare for significant travel disruptions in Atlantic Canada as a major snowstorm approaches the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts.
From the large water park to the do-it-yourself bar crawl, the new world's largest cruise ship isn't like any cruise ship I've ever been on.
The head of the FAA says he is confident the grounded Boeing jets will be safe as long as airlines follow new inspection procedures.
Police questioned a passenger aboard an Air Canada flight from London after he tried to open the emergency exit over the Atlantic Ocean.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — At first it sounds like a typical case of bad behavior aboard airplanes. The Mexico City International Airport acknowledged in a statement Friday that a man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. The airport said the man had been turned over to police. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while
The world's largest cruise ship has begun its maiden voyage. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas set sail from Miami in Florida on Saturday with a capacity for up to 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew members. Icon of the Seas was officially christened on Tuesday with the help of football legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates.
