Palm Beach Intl. Boat Show: What to expect, road closures and more
Palm Beach Intl. Boat Show: What to expect, road closures and more
Palm Beach Intl. Boat Show: What to expect, road closures and more
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train Wednesday morning in the Municipality of Lakeshore.It happened around 6 a.m. near Old Tecumseh Road in the town of Puce.The train was bound for Toronto when it hit what VIA Rail called in a statement a "trespasser.""Our thoughts, of course, are with those affected by this incident," the transportation company sent in an email.Police say the collision happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday at Old Tecumseh Road
One person is dead following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway on Tuesday night. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. (CBC)Police say one man is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway Tuesday night on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. Members of the Bay Roberts RCMP responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. A Subaru Impreza and GMC pickup truck collided
Lawrence Russell had two previous convictions for driving under the influence, the sheriff of Edinburgh, Scotland, said.
The Florida teen faces multiple charges, including DUI, troopers say.
Elon Musk's Tesla cars are probably the most well-known electric vehicles (EVs), thanks mostly to the company's founder's fame and the tremendous publicity and aura around his brand. Check Out: 10...
The Biden administration is banking the old “if you build it they will come” approach to cudgel the auto industry away from gas-burning cars. It also seems to recognize a giant problem at the heart of the long-awaited EV revolution: Americans don’t really want them.
The GT43's turbocharged four-cylinder engine still produces over 400 horsepower.
The 540 hp convertible will be offered at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction, which will run from April 18 through 20.
If you think you'll always have a car payment, Dave Ramsey says think again. The personal finance expert who has sold millions of copies of his best-selling book, "The Total Money Makeover,"...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration this week is expected to announce new automobile emissions standards that relax proposed tailpipe limits for three years but eventually reach the same strict standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency. The changes come as sales of zero-tailpipe emissions electric vehicles, which are needed to meet the standards, have begun to slow. The auto industry has cited lower sales growth in objecting to the EPA's preferred standards unveiled last Ap
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced new automobile emissions standards Wednesday that officials called the most ambitious plan ever to cut planet-warming emissions from passenger vehicles. The new rules relax initial tailpipe limits proposed last year but eventually get close to the same strict standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency. The rules come as sales of electric vehicles, which are needed to meet the standards, have begun to slow. The auto industry cited
Audi will stop assigning its cars a powertrain-specific name, such as 55 TFSI, as part of a shift toward a smaller and simpler portfolio of models.
On Friday, a United Airlines flight was found to be missing an external panel when it landed in Oregon.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stellantis, one of the largest automakers in the world, agreed Tuesday to comply with California's vehicle emissions standards that are the toughest in the nation and require zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles to make up 68% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2030. The move by the company that makes vehicles for Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep was seen as a boost to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious policies to curtail global warming. The Biden administration res
After recently visiting Boeing’s facilities, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Michael Whitaker said he found there are issues with the company’s safety culture but expects the aviation giant will get its act together. “There are issues around the safety culture in Boeing. Their priorities have been focused on production and not on safety and quality,”…
The world's first levitating train has completed its inaugural test journey. Technology firm IronLev announced the triumphant initial run as the team embarked on a test along the Adria-Mestre route in Italy. The vehicle operated autonomously without a driver on a pre-existing track for the first time. The prototype, weighing one tonne, travelled along the track at a 70 km/h self-imposed speed. Magnetic levitation trains levitate above a track using magnets instead of rolling on wheels, creating an air cushion between the train and the track. The absence of contact reduces friction, allowing the train to achieve higher speeds and consume less energy. IronLev’s trial demonstrated the feasibility of employing magnetic levitation trains on currently operational railway lines providing a glimpse into the future of public transport and freight systems with a focus on reducing noise and vibration.
A story CBC published last week about a Juno-winning musician's "bricked" Nissan Leaf all-electric vehicle has generated a huge response.People from across Canada and beyond shared similar stories about the breakdown of the popular EV model, and Nissan's inability or unwillingness to repair it.That has prompted some to consider legal action.Last week, Brian Sanderson described how his 2016 Leaf died five times last year. The dealer eventually towed the car back to his driveway in Wakefield, Que.
The Biden administration finalized a rule Wednesday that’s expected to make a significant amount of the new car market electric or hybrid. Under the rule, 56 percent of the new vehicles on the market in 2032 could be battery electric, while an additional 13 percent could be plug-in hybrids. Under this scenario, just 29 percent…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday handed Detroit automakers a major win by easing proposed rules that would have forced them to scale back production of gas-guzzling vehicles or face billions of dollars in fines. The Department of Energy decision, first reported by Reuters on Monday, significantly slows the phase-out of existing rules that give automakers extra fuel-economy credit for electric vehicles they currently sell. The real-world impact of the complex regulations has been to help U.S. automakers meet federal standards for fleetwide fuel efficiency while they continue selling highly profitable gasoline-powered pickups and SUVs.
The TTC, along with two major transit operators, is asking the federal government to deliver already-approved funding in its upcoming budget or risk putting transit projects and service in jeopardy.The Toronto Transit Commission, Société de transport de Montréal and Metro Vancouver's TransLink released their joint federal budget submission Tuesday, calling for help meeting "current priority needs" and planning for future demands.If the funds aren't delivered in early 2024 and are doled out in 20