Palm Harbor rescues people from flooding

- People
Anderson Cooper Struck by Flying Debris from Hurricane Milton During Live News Report: 'That Wasn't Good'
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
- USA TODAY
Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
- People
Wife Whose Husband Drugged Her So Dozens of Men Could Rape Her Storms Out of Courtroom
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
- USA TODAY
'It's gone': Hurricane Milton swamps lives, blows away retirement dreams in Punta Gorda
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
- People
Man Allegedly Held Wife, 7 Children and Mother-in-Law Captive for 20 Years, Sexually Abusing Several of Them
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
- HuffPost
Florida Democrat Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene And Her Hurricane Conspiracy ‘Machine’
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
- BuzzFeed
Americans Are Naming The US States They'd Rather Avoid, And You Might Not Like What They Have To Say About Yours
"I call it the dead dog state."
- USA TODAY
Tampa Bay was spared catastrophic storm surge from Hurricane Milton. Here's why.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
- BuzzFeed
The Internet Is Having A Field Day Now That Republicans Seemingly Believe That Democrats Control The Weather
"Personally, I believe the democrat weather machine is powered by 5g vaccine nanobots that get their energy from drag queen story time." —@karlykingsley
- Moneywise
N.C. mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home
The amount she got ‘won’t even cover what’s in her refrigerator.’
- BuzzFeed
36 Heart-Wrenching Photos That Show Hurricane Milton's Devastation In Florida
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
- The Canadian Press
More than 2 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
- Yahoo News Canada
Toronto restaurant Banu vandalized, police investigating: 'My family didn't sign up for this'
Samira Mohyeddin, who owns Banu with her siblings, believes Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari's social media post "incited" the action on the Queen West restaurant.
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Says 'Food's Probably the Roughest Part' of Mogul's Life in Prison
Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial date on sex crimes charges has been set for May 5, 2025
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Fearsome Hurricane Milton leaves trail of damage after Florida landfall
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
SC woman backs out of Facebook Marketplace buy and is arrested. She’s now suing police
A Myrtle Beach, SC area woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the Conway Police Chief and several of the city’s employees after she was arrested.
- People
A Passerby Thought He'd Found 2 Mannequins. It Turned Out to Be Slain 7-Year-Old and Her Mother
Kirkland Warren, 28, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Meshay Melendez, 27, and her daughter, Layla Stewart, 7
- CBC
Halifax lawyer who died was accused of extorting explicit photos from troubled clients
The young man put it this way to the police officer: Halifax lawyer Billy Sparks had done more for him than even his own mother. He'd taken him golfing and to the casino, paid for food and beer, and let him sleep on the couch when he needed a place to stay. But in August 2023, the young man shared a secret with the constable, whom he had come to trust. For about two years, he said, Sparks had also been extorting him, requesting explicit photos and videos in exchange for representing him in crimi
- CBC
Violent Thornhill theft of suitcase with money in it caught on video
York Region police say they are searching for at least three suspects after they stole a suitcase with a "quantity of cash" in a violent daytime robbery captured on video.The alleged robbery unfolded on Tuesday at about 5:10 p.m. at the exit of a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue in Thornhill.A man was driving his vehicle through the plaza parking lot when he was suddenly boxed in by a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes sedan, police said in a news release Thursday.Three s
- The Canadian Press
TD Bank to pay $3 billion in historic money-laundering settlement with the Justice Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — TD Bank will pay approximately $3 billion in a historic settlement with U.S. authorities who said Thursday that the financial institution's lax practices allowed significant money laundering over multiple years.