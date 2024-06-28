Paloma Faith cancels concert ahead of Glastonbury performance

The Picking Up the Pieces singer was set to perform in Southampton's Guildhall Square as part of the Summer Sessions concert series on Friday night. However, hours before the show she announced on Instagram that she was too unwell to go ahead. The cancellation has prompted concerns about her Glastonbury performance at the weekend. "I'm incredibly upset and disappointed to announce that I need to cancel my show tonight in Southampton. After suffering from exhaustion and catching various illnesses from my kids my voice has been severely affected and my range is compromised.”