Paloma Faith: ‘I did my hair and make-up to give birth’

Best and worst is a regular interview in which a celebrity reflects on the highs and lows of their life

Paloma Faith is best known for singles including Picking Up The Pieces and Only Love Can Hurt Like This. Growing up in Stoke Newington, London, she was once invited to join Amy Winehouse’s backing band, but decided to pursue writing her own music. Faith, 42, has also starred in films including St Trinian’s and The Imaginarium Of Dr Parnassus, and more recently appeared as a judge and mentor on The Voice. She lives in London with her two daughters.

Best song you’ve ever heard?

I think lyrically my favourite song ever written is Into My Arms by Nick Cave. There are very few songs whose lyrics have really touched me to that level. I love the darkness of it, plus that undercurrent of romance.

Best song you’ve released yourself?

It depends what mood I’m in, but at the moment I’m feeling like God In A Dress, from my new album, The Glorification Of Sadness, is up there. It empowers me, and that’s my mindset at the moment, that’s what I need.

Best celebrity you’ve ever met?

Sally Hawkins. She’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, someone with the most wonderful energy. She tends to embody those kinds of characters in the roles she plays. You know how magical she is in The Shape Of Water? She’s just like that in real life, she’s that magical. I sometimes think she’s not really acting in those wonderful roles of hers. There’s something profoundly moving about her existence, she just oozes kindness. I’ve met her a few times and she’s always so lovely.

Best music spot?

There are so many in London that I love, London is iconic for music spots. I’ve just launched a music tour of London in collaboration with GetYourGuide where I’m going to be people’s actual tour guide, which I can’t wait for. That includes some of my favourite spots such as Wilton’s Music Hall where I performed with the Whoopee Club, which started the UK burlesque resurgence in the early 2000s, the Kit Kat Club, where Cabaret is running, and Flashback Records, which is one of the true original independent record shops.

Best childhood memory?

Being on the back of my stepdad’s motorbike when I was really young, maybe about five. In my mind we’re driving through Hackney, and because I was so small and light, he didn’t realise I wasn’t holding on. I had my arms out, feeling the wind whipping past me. It felt so amazing, but thank God I didn’t fall off!

Best party you’ve ever been to?

The theatre company Punchdrunk, which did Sleep No More and The Burnt City, did a one-off performance with Louis Vuitton to mark the opening of their new London store. It was an immersive theatre where you walk around and there were all these performers all around you. I’d had an argument with my then-boyfriend so I went on my own.

I was all dressed up and it was a singular experience. You have all these interactions with performers and you feel like you’ve gone down a rabbit hole. There was this pregnant performer, and she kept giving me dead bees. At the end there was a dinner and I was sitting between Gemma Arterton and Anjelica Huston; it was crazy, I’d just gone out on my own for a night out and I found myself next to these two iconic women, both of whom were so much fun.

Best day of your life so far?

I’d like to say the birth of my children, but my first birth was just so awful, so I’ll have to say the birth of my second child. It was much nicer in comparison. I had a planned Caesarean, so I was able to put full make-up on and I looked so beautiful in all of the pictures from that day. During my first birth I looked like a swollen turkey, I was totally f***ed up by the whole thing. In contrast, I remember the second birth and I felt like Beyoncé, I even did my hair in rollers.

Faith performing during Glastonbury last month - Scott A Garfitt

Worst holiday you’ve ever been on?

When I was 18, I went to Thomas Cook with £150 and said, ‘What can I get for a week’s holiday in the sun?’ They sent me to San Antonio in Ibiza to stay above a 24-hour off-licence with no double glazing. I didn’t sleep for the whole week. That place was hell on earth for me, and with less sleep than usual? Awful. The beach that we were next to was full of jellyfish, so we couldn’t even go and sit there. I got my money’s worth, I suppose; £150 including flights for a week isn’t too bad, even if it was terrible.

Worst lie you’ve ever told?

I find it difficult to lie, so I’ll tell you the saddest lie, though it’s not one I regret. When I entered the music industry I lied about my age. I said I was four years younger than I was. I think it’s tragic I had to lie about that, because of the misogyny and patriarchal ideas which still rule the music industry. The truth is that women are only perceived to have value if they’re young. So I lied and got a contract. I don’t regret it.

Worst encounter you’ve ever had with a fan?

I once had a terrible family crisis and I was on the phone, so upset about it, panicking, wondering what I could do to help, and someone came and asked for a selfie. I said ‘I’m sorry, not right now, I’m in the middle of something’, and then they went on Twitter and wrote a million tweets about how much of a c*** I was. Through therapy, I’ve realised that most of the time people’s reactions to us are their stuff and not ours, so I try not to let it bother me.

Worst celebrity you’ve ever met?

This is very bitchy and unlike me so I won’t say the name. It was one of the years I was nominated for a Brit award, but I didn’t win. Another artist who was also nominated that year really thought they were going to win and when they didn’t, they went backstage, threw their shoes, their bag, their coat, and everything at their manager in the corridor.

I just feebly shouted, ‘It’s OK, I didn’t win either, don’t worry about it’, and they just turned around and screamed, ‘f*** off!’ Actually, that reminds me, when I was recording The Voice, I was obsessed with The Jeremy Kyle Show and I saw his dressing room and I knocked on the door. He just shouted “f*** off!” He didn’t realise it was me, so I slipped a note under the door – because I don’t let stuff go – and I wrote something like, ‘Hi Jeremy, it was Paloma Faith, I’m a big fan, hope you’re OK!’ He never got back to me.

The absolute worst

Netanyahu. He’s committing genocide and everyone is watching and in denial of the fact that it is a genocide.

