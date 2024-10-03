Pam Genant, candidate for US House District 14 in NC, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The Charlotte Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Pam Genant

District/seat: Congressional District 14

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 58

Campaign website: www.pamgenant.com

Current occupation: Small business owner

Professional experience: Nurse; seven years

Education: Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing

Please list any notable government or civic involvement. Veteran, county Democratic Party chair, county Democratic Party treasurer, DWNC secretary, American Legion officer, American Legion Auxiliary officer, Burke United Christian Ministries board member

What would be your top priority if elected?

Housing crisis.

How would you describe the state of the economy and what would you do to improve it?

For people in rural counties they are not feeling the impact of many positive economic policies, yet. I would work to improve the dissemination of economic relief down to the resident level. As well as fight to create living wage jobs across the nation and not just the urban centers. This also means a living minimum wage and work force housing.

What should Congress do to ensure that it meets its deadline to fund the government?

Add their own salaries into the mix. If the government shuts down, legislators in Congress should not be paid, and it should be mandatory that they stay in session and in Washington until a budget is passed.

Will you certify the results of the presidential election?

Yes.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

Not that I can think of. But if I did, I would not hesitate to do my research and listen to my constituents.