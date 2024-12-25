Pamela Anderson Calls Entering the Criterion Closet a ‘Dream Come True’

“I’m Pamela Anderson and I’m here in the Criterion Closet, which is a dream come true.”

Not many may be aware, but “The Last Showgirl” star is one huge cinephile. Making selections that ranged from classics of French Cinema to the work of David Lean, Anderson cleaned out the Criterion Closet, taking home over 10 sets, some of which feature multiple films. After starting with the Alain Delon and Romy Schneider starring “La piscine,” as well as David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” and Henri-Georges Clouzot’s “La Verite” starring Brigitte Bardot, Anderson took a moment to pay homage to Jean Luc-Godard’s “Breathless.”

“This is the reason I cut my hair into a pixie cut, was Jean Seberg. So I’ve got ‘Breathless’ because she inspired the haircut,” said Anderson. “Thought would grow out in a few months. It took me a good couple years to get my hair back after I decided to do that.”

Countering preconceived notions about who she is, Anderson emphasized her passion for the arts as she continued making choices and offered appreciation to Criterion for helping scratch an itch.

“I’ve been on the road, so I’ve been watching a lot of Criterion. Thank God for Criterion,” Anderson said. “You know, I was the one…even when I was in Playboy, I was the one sitting on the ground at Samuel French, reading Tennessee Williams and and Eugene O’Neill and Sam Shepard. I don’t know why, but I just really loved films and I loved theater and musical theater and movies. So, I’m so thrilled to be here and so happy to be invited here, because I don’t think people kind of expect me to be such a…cinephile.”

Anderson went on to claim Barbara Loden’s “Wanda” as her current “favorite film” and told Criterion how she recently watched a documentary on the actress/director called “I Am Wanda.” Next, she went for David Lean’s Venice-set romantic comedy “Summertime,” starring Katherine Hepburn and Rossano Brazzi.

“This would be something I would love to remake,” said Anderson of the film. “I don’t know if anyone would ever think of me for that, but David Lean is an amazing director and I just love her, Katharine Hepburn. You know, this is the style of acting that I love. The passion and the importance of the craft and, when I watch her and when I watch Elizabeth Taylor, for instance like in ‘Suddenly, Last Summer,’ I’m so inspired. And that’s the kind of actress I would love to be. Not a contemporary actress, but an actress from this time.”

Watch Anderson’s full Criterion Closet visit below.

