Pamela Anderson was the crossing guard at my school, says Kaia Gerber

The 23-year-old star - who is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber - has described having the 'Baywatch star as her crossing guard as the "most Hollywood thing” that has happened in her life.

"She wore the yellow safety vest and everything. I didn't know how good I had it then."

"She wore the yellow safety vest and everything. I didn’t know how good I had it then."

Pamela, 57, previously revealed that she worked at her sons' school.

The actress - who has Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2008: "I'm safety patrol on Mondays at my sons' school with the neon vest and everything. It's really hot.

"You help the children out to get to school. You help them out of the car and then you shut the door."

Pamela held the role while she was starring in 'Hans Klok: The Beauty of Magic' in Las Vegas.

The actress revealed that a lot of the parents at the school found it "funny" that she accepted the job.

She said: "I get in around three or four in the morning and I'm up at 6:30am with my kids making breakfast, 8am at school and who washes their face? People always look at me funny anyway.

"I get a lot of high fives. [Other parents] think it's funny that I'm there doing that. I'm a mom. you have to do it and I love it."