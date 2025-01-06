Pamela Anderson Went Makeup-Free With No Stylist at the Golden Globes 2025

Matt Winkelmeyer

Pamela Anderson is continuing her fresh-faced makeup-free streak at the Golden Globes 2025. The actor and nominee looked beautiful in a black gown with matching opera gloves and a choker necklace, but most radiant of all was her bare face and big smile as she walked the red carpet with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has been going makeup-free since September 2023. However, it seems like she took things to the next level for the Golden Globes 2025 by picking out her own ensemble for the ceremony. “No stylist, no glam team, it's just me,” she told Variety's Marc Malkin on the red carpet.

Last year, Anderson opened up to Glamour about her decision to leave makeup behind. “This process is really empowering,” she said in her Women of the Year profile. “I know it seems a little bit crazy. I’m also trying to find myself and who I am, kind of, underneath it all and trying to peel back the layers. And we’re women or whoever, anybody—what we look like underneath the mask is still good enough for a cover of a magazine.”

Anderson added that she hopes to encourage others to embrace their natural beauty. “It’s important, no matter where you are in your beauty journey, to accept yourself as you are. And right now I’m having a big moment accepting scars I have or imperfections,” she said. “I think, instead of trying to be this polished person, I’d rather be raw. One eye is smaller than the other, my nose is crooked, my lips are weird. Everyone is weird. Everyone has imperfections.”

As for what it's done for her mental health, Anderson shared that she's never been better. “I’m definitely much happier now," she said. "Ten years ago, I felt like a failure. I think it was probably the last 20 years, maybe.” Judging by her huge smile, she's definitely telling the truth!

