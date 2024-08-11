Pampered corgi hilariously hides from new ostrich friend

KameraOne

A small pampered corgi visited a zoo with its owners in Yichun, China. When the trio approached an ostrich enclosure, they thought their pet would be curious about its new feathered friend. But the corgi didn't seem to enjoy the encounter at all.

Latest Stories

  • Footage showing tourist bumping lion with vehicle sparks outrage

    Footage showing a motorist bumping into a lion in South Africa’s Kruger National Park has enraged social-media viewers. “What a selfish inconsiderate idiot!” Lion Lovers exclaimed Friday via X, calling on the park to ban the mot

  • Florida’s Python Challenge is just wrangling snakes for some. But for military vets, it’s a chance to heal

    For the animals and plants native to the Florida Everglades, the removal of invasive species like the Burmese python is a tough job that someone’s got to do. But for many military veterans who help out with the task, it’s become an opportunity for a kind of therapy in the wild.

  • Watch: Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie

    Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania are on the hunt for an alligator caught on camera taking a swim in Lake Erie.

  • B.C. divers in awe after sixgill shark interaction

    Earlier this week we told you about a rare sighting of a basking shark in the waters off the Southern Gulf Islands. Now there's a new shark to tell you about, one divers were looking for, but not expecting to see, and definitely not like this. Kylie Stanton explains.

  • Endangered butternut trees thriving in western Quebec forest, group says

    Disease-resistant seedlings of an endangered tree species are doing well during their first season in a western Quebec forest, according to the conservation group that planted them.Butternut trees are native to Canada and can be found in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. But over the last 30 or so years, canker disease has wiped out 80 per cent of them, said Stephen Woodley, president of Action Chelsea for the Respect of the Environment (ACRE)."In the region, it's been deadly for butternuts. Th

  • Fisherman lands first-ever 'lost' Lego shark

    The Devon fisherman's find came from a container lost from a cargo ship 27 years ago.

  • Giant Pandas Make Public Debut at San Diego Zoo

    A pair of giant pandas made their public debut at the San Diego Zoo on Thursday, August 8.The pandas, named Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years, according to a press release from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.“Yun Chuan is a five-year-old male, identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose. His mother, Zhen Shen [jen jen], was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007,” the press release said. “Xin Bao is a four-year-old female, best recognized by her large, round face and big, fluffy ears.”The arrival of both pandas is the result of a collaboration with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via Storyful

  • Baby gorilla is born at Detroit Zoo, the first in its 96-year history

    The Detroit Zoo in suburban Detroit said the birth Thursday was the first in its 96-year history. “Bandia had a very smooth pregnancy, which is so important for a first-time mom,” said Tami Brightrall, the zoo's associate curator of mammals. The baby gorilla doesn't have a name yet, and the sex has not been determined.

  • Bear surprises teacher as she prepares classroom for 1st day of school

    A teacher preparing her classroom for the first day of school had a surprise visitor: a wild bear. Elaine Salmon, an elementary school teacher in Pine Mountain Club, California, said she left her classroom Tuesday evening to make copies in the school office ahead of the upcoming start of the new school year. "I opened my classroom door and there was this bear charging towards the door," Salmon told ABC Bakersfield affiliate KERO-TV.

  • Bear Spotted Inside School, Sniffing Around Classroom Of Teacher Named Salmon

    There might have been a miscommunication here.

  • Kaa the 9-foot-long python adopted after being captured by Guilford County Animal Control

    Kaa the 9-foot-long python adopted after being captured by Guilford County Animal Control

  • To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species

    To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.

  • Lexington wildlife rescuer says state officials seized animals over permit issue

    “We are beyond devastated,” the founder of the organization said.

  • 'Exceptionally Rare' Tamarin Monkeys Born at Chester Zoo

    England’s Chester Zoo announced on August 9 that critically endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey twins were born at the zoo at the end of June.The twins were born to mother Treat and father Leo on June 30, following a five-month pregnancy, according to a press release from the zoo.“Weighing just 40g at birth and measuring only 10cm from their heads to the tips of their tails, keepers have compared the twins to the size of ‘golf balls’,” the zoo said.The species, which is native to northern Colombia, is named for the “striking mane of white fur that starts at their forehead and runs over their shoulders, which resembles a fluffy cotton ball.”The zoo said their native habitat has been decimated by mass logging, and said the monkeys are "often captured for the illegal wildlife trade to be sold as pets. According to the International Union of Conservation and Nature

  • Whale sightings in Boston Harbor surprising many

    Whale sightings in Boston Harbor have thrilled both locals and visitors, including U.S. Coast Guard cadets spending time in Massachusetts.

  • America saved the grizzly bear from extinction. Now, they are invading backyards and main streets

    Grizzly bear population in US has nearly trippled in last 50 years, causing friction with their human neighbors

  • UK's Chester Zoo welcomes two new arrivals, critically endangered cotton-top tamarin twin monkeys

    Two critically endangered monkeys have been born in Chester Zoo. The baby cotton-top tamarins weighed in at 40 grams at birth and measured 10 centimetres from head to tail. The monkeys are considered to be the rarest primate species on Earth.

  • Rat poison is moving up through food chains, threatening carnivores around the world

    Modern rodenticides can kill rats with a single dose and readily pass up the food chain to larger carnivores. They are widely used and largely unregulated.

  • Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question

    Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.

  • No, Olympic swimmers weren’t wearing swimsuits emblazoned with a transphobic message

    Did several swimmers at the Paris Olympics really wear swimsuits with the message "Not a dude!" emblazoned on their crotch to protest against the participation of transgender athletes? That was the claim made in a bunch of social media posts from August 2 and July 28, which include what they say is photo proof of the athletes in these crude outfits. However, it turns out that these photos were digitally altered, using AI. If you only have a minute… Several photos have been circulating online pur