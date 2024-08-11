Pampered corgi hilariously hides from new ostrich friend

Storyful

England’s Chester Zoo announced on August 9 that critically endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey twins were born at the zoo at the end of June.The twins were born to mother Treat and father Leo on June 30, following a five-month pregnancy, according to a press release from the zoo.“Weighing just 40g at birth and measuring only 10cm from their heads to the tips of their tails, keepers have compared the twins to the size of ‘golf balls’,” the zoo said.The species, which is native to northern Colombia, is named for the “striking mane of white fur that starts at their forehead and runs over their shoulders, which resembles a fluffy cotton ball.”The zoo said their native habitat has been decimated by mass logging, and said the monkeys are "often captured for the illegal wildlife trade to be sold as pets. According to the International Union of Conservation and Nature