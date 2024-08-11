Pampered corgi hilariously hides from new ostrich friend

Storyful
A pair of giant pandas made their public debut at the San Diego Zoo on Thursday, August 8.The pandas, named Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years, according to a press release from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.“Yun Chuan is a five-year-old male, identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose. His mother, Zhen Shen [jen jen], was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007,” the press release said. “Xin Bao is a four-year-old female, best recognized by her large, round face and big, fluffy ears.”The arrival of both pandas is the result of a collaboration with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via Storyful