Panama Canal authority denies changes to charge fees after US claim

Reuters
The Panama Canal as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to regain control of the Canal

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panama Canal Authority said in a statement late on Wednesday that it had not made any changes to charges or rights to cross the canal, after the U.S. State Department said that U.S. government vessels could transit the crossing without being subject to such fees.

"With total responsibility, the Panama Canal Authority, as it has indicated, is willing to establish dialogue with relevant U.S. officials regarding the transit of wartime vessels from said country," the authority said.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Kim Coghill)

