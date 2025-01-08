Panama Canal will stay in our hands, minister tells Trump

Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News
·2 min read
Attendees wave Panamanian flags during the ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the United States' handover of the interoceanic Panama Canal to Panama, in Panama City on December 31, 2024.
Panama celebrated the 25th anniversary of the handover of the Panama Canal just over a week ago [Getty]

Panama has insisted that its sovereignty over the Panama Canal is "non-negotiable" after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military force to seize it.

Trump made the remark during a news conference on Tuesday at which he also falsely stated that the Panama Canal was being operated by Chinese soldiers.

Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha responded by saying that "the only hands operating the Canal are Panamanian and that is how it is going to stay".

The Panama Canal was managed by the US for decades but under a treaty signed by the late US President Jimmy Carter in 1977, it was handed over to the Panamanians on 31 December 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump described President Carter's decision to hand the Canal back as "a big mistake".

He also expressed renewed interest in buying the Arctic island of Greenland - which is a self-governing territory of Denmark - and the Panama Canal.

Pressed by journalists on whether he would rule out using military or economic force to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal, he said: "No, I can't assure you on either of those two."

Panama's foreign minister denied his country had received any kind of offer from the president-elect.

"Mr Trump's opinions today, that he has talked about a certain amount of money, are not true. No kind of offer has been received, let it be clear," Martínez-Acha said.

He added that "our canal's sovereignty is not negotiable and is part of our history of struggle and an irreversible conquest".

ADVERTISEMENT

Panama's president, José Raúl Mulino, has not yet reacted directly to Trump's latest remarks.

But at a colourful ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the handover of the Canal to Panama held on 31 December, he told attendees to "rest assured, it will stay in our control forever".

President Mulino has in the past appeared exasperated by Trump's claims that the Canal is under some sort of Chinese influence, saying "there are no Chinese soldiers in the canal, for the love of God".

His government also stressed that "until 20 January, the US government is led by Joe Biden. From 20 January we will deal with Mr Trump and his government".

"Panama is keen to co-operate and maintain excellent relations with the different governments."

Latest Stories

  • Key lines from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago news conference

    President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday intensified his push for American expansionism, refusing to rule out using military force to add Greenland to the United States and retake control of the Panama Canal.

  • Trump will not rule out using military force to take Panama Canal, Greenland

    US President-elect Donald Trump is refusing to rule out using military force to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal, calling both critical to American national security. At a press conference in Florida two weeks before taking office, Trump declined to give assurances against using military or economic coercion when questioned about his plans. US President-elect Donald Trump refused on Tuesday to rule out using military or economic action to pursue acquisition of the Panama Canal and Greenlan

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “I’m serious — if…

  • Not a 'snowball's chance in hell' of Canada becoming 51st state: Trudeau

    WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clapped back Tuesday at Donald Trump's escalating claims that Canada would be better off if it became the 51st state, and has called for an in-person meeting with premiers in Ottawa next week to address this country's relationship with the United States.

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Biden Uses 72-Year-Old Law to Give Trump a Slap in the Face Before MAGA 2.0

    President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma

  • Melania Trump Is 'Glad to Have a Babysitter for Donald' as Elon Musk Hangs Around Mar-a-Lago, Source Says (Exclusive)

    Multiple sources close to the Trump family tell PEOPLE that Melania has not minded having Musk in her orbit, with one insider predicting that she may find her own way to partner with the tech billionaire

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Trump, Who Incited Insurrection, Accuses Biden Of Making Transition 'As Difficult As Possible'

    Four years after trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power, the president-elect claimed Biden is engaging in "lawfare such as has never been seen before."

  • Fact check: Trump makes false claims about January 6, Europe, NATO and Canada

    President-elect Donald Trump made numerous false claims during a wide-ranging Tuesday news conference in Florida, many of them related to foreign affairs and international trade. Here is a fact check of some of these claims.

  • Trump wants to redraw the map of the Western Hemisphere

    In addition to his bumper sticker promises to put America first and make it great again, soon-to-be President Donald Trump also apparently wants to redraw the map of the Western hemisphere to make America much bigger. And he’s not ruling out the use of military force.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Canada posts nine straight months of trade deficit, surplus with US widens

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada recorded a ninth consecutive monthly trade deficit in November, albeit smaller than expected, as exports rose faster than imports, and its trade surplus with the United States widened, data showed on Tuesday. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada's trade surplus with its biggest trading partner and has said he will impose a unilateral 25% tariff on all Canadian goods, which economists said could dent this surplus. Total exports rose 2.2% in November, helped by gains in a broad section of product categories, while imports were up 1.8%, led by consumer goods and chemical, plastic and rubber products, Statistics Canada said.

  • Migrants left stranded in troubled resort as Mexico disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.