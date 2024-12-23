Panama dismisses Trump's threats to retake control of Canal

This handout picture released by the Panama Canal Authority on August 30, 2024, shows the container ship MSC Marie, of 366 meters long and 51 meters wide, transiting the Panama Canal in Panama.

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino rejected US President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, calling them baseless and affirming Panama’s sovereignty over the waterway. Trump, who criticised Panama’s management and raised concerns about China’s influence, warned that the US might demand the canal’s return if operations were not "secure and reliable."

Panama's president Jose Raul Mulino on Sunday dismissed recent threats made by US President-elect Donald Trump to retake control of the Panama Canal over complaints of "unfair" treatment of American ships.

"Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas belongs to Panama and will continue belonging to Panama," Mulino said in a video posted to X.

Mulino's public comments, though never mentioning Trump by name, come a day after the president-elect complained about the canal on his Truth Social platform.

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," he said.

Trump also complained of China's growing influence around the canal, a worrying trend for American interests as US businesses depend on the channel to move goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"It was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," Trump said. "We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!"

The Panama Canal, which was completed by the United States in 1914, was returned to the Central American country under a 1977 deal signed by Democratic president Jimmy Carter.


