Panama's president denies making a deal that US warships can transit the canal for free

Alma Solís
·3 min read

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Thursday denied the U.S. State Department’s claim that his country had reached a deal allowing U.S. warships to transit the Panama Canal for free.

Mulino said he had told U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday that he could neither set the fees to transit the canal nor exempt anyone from them and that he was surprised by the U.S. State Department’s statement suggesting otherwise late Wednesday.

“I completely reject that statement yesterday,” Mulino said during his weekly press conference, adding that he had asked Panama’s ambassador in Washington to dispute the State Department’s statement. He was scheduled to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. State Department said via X that “U.S. government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the U.S. government millions of dollars a year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panama Canal Authority put out its own terse statement later Wednesday night saying it had "not made any adjustments” to the fees.

Mulino said the U.S. statement “really surprises me because they’re making an important, institutional statement from the entity that governs United States foreign policy under the president of the United States based on a falsity. And that’s intolerable.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who met with Mulino and canal administrators and visited the critical trade route earlier this week, said on Thursday from the Dominican Republic that he had no confusion about his discussions with Panama, but “I respect very much the fact that Panama has a process of laws and procedures that they need to follow.”

“The United States has a treaty obligation to protect the Panama Canal if it comes under attack," Rubio said. "That treaty obligation would have to be enforced by the armed forces of the United States, particularly the U.S. Navy. I find it absurd that we would have to pay fees to transit a zone that we are obligated to protect in a time of conflict.”

Rubio had carried a message from Trump that China’s influence at the canal was unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio had told Mulino that Trump believed that China’s presence in the canal area may violate a treaty that led the United States to turn the waterway over to Panama in 1999. That treaty calls for the permanent neutrality of the American-built canal.

Canal administrators said they were open to discussing giving U.S. warships priority in crossing the canal, but did not say they had considered waiving fees.

Mulino said via X that he was scheduled to speak to Trump on Friday.

Since 1998, U.S. warships, including submarines, have transited the Panama Canal 994 times. They accounted for just 0.3% of the canal’s traffic during that period. The canal received $25.4 million in total fees for those crossings, according to data from the canal authority.

The fees charged to U.S. warships and those from other nations are based on the ship’s displacement tonnage, or the weight of the water displaced by the vessel. The measure is different than that used to charge commercial vessels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulino said Thursday that both Panama’s constitution and laws regulating the Canal Authority make clear that neither the government nor the authority can waive fees. “It’s a constitutional limitation,” he said.

___

AP journalist Matthew Lee in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, contributed to this report.

Alma Solís, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Panama denies claim of free transit deal for US government ships

    STORY: Panama has denied claims of a free transit deal for U.S. government ships. The U.S. State Department had made the claim in a social media post, saying it would save millions of dollars per year. But the Panama Canal Authority later responded with a statement to say it had not made any change to fees. Though it said it was open to dialog over what would happen to fees in the event of wartime. The denial is likely to ratchet up tensions, with the waterway a key concern for Donald Trump's new administration.He says China has too much influence over the Canal.And he’s accused Panama of charging excessive rates for U.S. vessels."We're going to take it back, or something very powerful's going to happen."Trump has threatened to retake control of the Canal to change that, and hasn’t ruled out using force.“What Panama has done is terrible financial security for this part of the world."Last weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the area, and held talks with country President Jose Raul Mulino.Panama later said it would review China’s role in Canal operations.Hong Kong-based firm CK Hutchison has a concession to operate ports at both ends of the trade route.Panama also said it would let its participation in China’s Belt and Road global infrastructure plan expire.Rubio said that was a “great step forward”.On Wednesday, China said it had lodged complaints with the U.S. over what it called “irresponsible” remarks regarding its role in the Canal.Beijing said cooperation with Panama under the Belt and Road Initiative was proceeding as normal.

  • What is ASEAN and why is it popping up in Trump cabinet nominee hearings?

    The bloc has a GDP of around $4.2 trillion and came up during a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday.

  • US sanctions network that helps ship Iranian oil to China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on a network of more than a dozen people and firms that are accused of facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China.

  • US tactics are taking shape for fighting a potent new threat — low-cost drones

    Low-cost drones have been used as cheap and effective weapons in conflicts like Ukraine. The US is rapidly developing its own ways to counter them.

  • UK expels Russian diplomat after spying row

    The Foreign Office says the move is in response to Moscow expelling a UK diplomat last year.

  • Xi Pledges China’s Help for Thailand’s Crackdown on Cyber Scams

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to back Thailand’s efforts to suppress online scam operations, as Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sought Beijing’s help to ease safety concerns of tourists from the mainland.Most Read from BloombergCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateTransportation Memos Favor Places With Higher Birth and Marriage RatesState Farm Seeks Emergency California Rate Hike After FiresNYC Sees Pedestrian Traffic Increase in Conge

  • Geely, one of China’s biggest carmakers, resists the push to go all-electric

    “You will lose a profit growth engine if you do not make petrol cars,” Geely Automobile Holdings’ CEO said in a recent interview.

  • China names combative diplomat as senior envoy for Europe

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China has named controversial diplomat and ex-ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, as Special Representative for European Affairs, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday. Lu, 60, earned a reputation for making frequent combative statements during his five-year tenure as Beijing's envoy to Paris, which ended in December. Lu will promote dialogue and cooperation with Europe and "contribute to the stable and healthy development of China-EU relations", ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing.

  • LLMs, GPUs, and hallucinations — here's everything you need to know about AI

    From ChatGPT and Sam Altman, generative AI to Nvidia, here's our dictionary of terms to help you talk about artificial intelligence with authority.

  • Foreign-branded smartphones are losing a lot of ground in China

    Data from a government-affiliated research firm show an almost 50% year-on-year decline in shipments of foreign-branded phones in November 2024.

  • US seizes Venezuelan government plane in Dominican Republic

    SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday oversaw the seizure of a Venezuelan government plane in the Dominican Republic. U.S. authorities had "determined that there is a basis to file a civil forfeiture action to recover the aircraft, based on violations of U.S. sanctions, export controls, and money laundering," the State Department said in a statement. It is the second Venezuelan plane that the United States has seized in the Dominican Republic in recent months.

  • Panama Canal denies US claim of preferential crossing rights

    WASHINGTON/PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Panama Canal Authority on Wednesday denied the U.S. State Department's claim that U.S. government vessels would be able to cross the canal without paying fees, likely ratcheting up tensions after President Donald Trump threatened to take back control of the crossing. The canal authority, an autonomous agency overseen by the Panamanian government, said in a statement that it had not made any changes to charge fees or rights to cross the canal, adding its statement was directly in response to the U.S. claims. The U.S. State Department had said earlier in the day that Panama's government had agreed to no longer charge crossing fees for U.S. government vessels, in a move that would save the U.S. millions of dollars a year.

  • Russia's spies, in retaliation against the CIA, urge Americans to get in touch

    Russia's foreign intelligence service released an English-language video on Thursday, urging "true American patriots" who care about world peace to get in touch via secure communication in response to efforts by the CIA to recruit Russians. The U.S.'s Central Intelligence Agency has said the war in Ukraine is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to recruit agents in Russia. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the main successor organisation to the Soviet-era KGB's First Main Directorate, ridiculed the CIA's "clumsy attempts" to recruit Russians with the videos.

  • Panama Canal denies Trump admin. claim U.S. gov't vessels can now transit for free

    The Panama Canal Authority late Wednesday said it has made no change to its tolls or other fees, denying the Trump administration claim that it has agreed to no longer charge U.S. government vessels for using it.

  • World leaders set to vie for AI domination at Paris summit

    Global politicians and AI bosses will next week attend a summit to debate the disruptive technology.

  • Greenland government party plans independence vote after upcoming election

    Greenland's ruling Siumut party plans to hold a vote on independence following a general election next month, it said on Thursday, an issue made urgent by U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed interest in acquiring the island. The semi-autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark, on Wednesday called a general election to be held on March 11. Leading issues in the election campaign include Greenland's aspirations to be independent and its relationship with Denmark and the United States under Trump who has repeatedly expressed a desire to "get" the strategically significant island.

  • Kraken Upset Leafs as Jared McCann Scores, Joey Daccord Shuts Down Auston Matthews

    Seattle Kraken leading scorer Jared McCann has nine points in his last eight games and nine points in his last ten games versus the Toronto Maple Leafs

  • US states tell judge Trump not fully following order blocking funding freeze

    A federal judge on Thursday said he stood ready to enforce an order he issued blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from freezing federal grants, loans and other financial assistance after Democratic-led states said billions of dollars in funding was still being tied up. U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Providence, Rhode Island, during a virtual court hearing, said state agencies had a "rightful concern" that they were still not able to fully access money nearly a week after he issued his temporary restraining order. He issued that January 31 order at the behest of Democratic attorneys generals from 22 states and the District of Columbia, determining it was necessary even after the White House's Office of Management and Budget rescinded its wide-ranging directive that had announced the funding freeze.

  • Trump’s power grabs will go on until someone stops him – and that’s not happening soon

    A month into Donald Trump’s first term, the president’s then-political sage Steve Bannon coined a doctrine to explain the conservative wrecking ball now demolishing the US government: “the deconstruction of the administrative state.”

  • Republican Senators Break With House Over Trump Tax Cuts Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans broke with their House counterparts on pivotal budget legislation to carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda Wednesday after weeks of rising frustration with House Speaker Mike Johnson’s inability to overcome ideological infighting among lawmakers.Most Read from BloombergCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateState Farm Seeks Emergency California Rate Hike After FiresTransportation Memos Favor Places With Higher Birth and Marriage RatesNY